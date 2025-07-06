England vs India 2nd Test Day 5: Hourly weather forecast and pitch report

The rain has already started in Edgbaston as the start of day's play has been interrupted now. The delay would go well for England who will now be looking to fight out a draw on the day while India would be hoping for the shoers to stop as soon as possible in order to get those 7 wickets before stumps. As per the rules, no overs will be reduced if the delay is only for an hour and the players would be playing the full 90 overs in that case.However, if the rain still persists, overs will start to get reduced. Check ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE SCORE UPDATES here India and England are all set for a thrilling final day at Edgbaston in Birmingham, with the second Test hanging in the balance after four compelling days of cricket. Following a loss in the opening Test at Headingley, India have staged a remarkable turnaround, showcasing grit, discipline, and an unforgettable batting display that has put them on the verge of a historic victory, their first ever at this iconic venue.The rain has already started in Edgbaston as the start of day's play has been interrupted now. The delay would go well for England who will now be looking to fight out a draw on the day while India would be hoping for the shoers to stop as soon as possible in order to get those 7 wickets before stumps.As per the rules, no overs will be reduced if the delay is only for an hour and the players would be playing the full 90 overs in that case.However, if the rain still persists, overs will start to get reduced.

England vs India 2nd Test Day 5 weather forecast According to the UK Met Office, rain is likely to affect the early part of the day. Showers are expected from 10 am to 2 pm local time (7:30 pm IST), with a 30–50% chance of rain during those hours. However, forecasts suggest that the rain will ease after lunchtime, giving way to overcast but dry conditions. This could help India resume their push for a series-levelling win later in the day. According to Accuweather, there is a 51% chance of rain during the early hours of the Test (around 11 AM-2 PM local time) while the rest of the day has a 20% probability of showers as well.

After their mammoth batting performance, India declared and left England facing a mountain, 608 runs to win in just under two days. By stumps on Day 4, England were 95 for 3, having lost key wickets to India's disciplined pace attack. With seven wickets remaining, India are in a strong position, but the unpredictable Birmingham weather could play a role in the final day’s outcome. ENG vs IND Day 5 pitch report England’s batting unit, renowned for their fearless 'Bazball' style, is expected to bring that same intensity on Day 5. Under the leadership of Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, the team has consistently showcased its dominance in final-day situations. Over their last 10 innings on Day 5, England have maintained a brisk scoring rate of 4.4 runs per over and an impressive average of 40.3 runs per wicket, the highest Day 5 batting average among all Test-playing nations.