PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE, ODI Tri-series 2025 final: Rizwan wins toss, elects to bat first

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first in the tri-series final against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. With conditions expected to be slightly different from the previous high-scoring encounter, both teams have made changes to their playing XI.

Santner Expects Another High-Scoring Game

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner noted that while the pitch has slightly less grass than the last match, he still anticipates another high-scoring contest.

—Pakistan will be the same," Santner said at the toss. Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here "Boys have played here a lot. Have been lucky enough to come to Pakistan for the last few years. Anywhere you go in Pakistan, the wicket is generally good. Have a job to do with the ball. You always want to win anytime you play for your country—Pakistan will be the same," Santner said at the toss.

New Zealand have made two changes, with Matt Henry and Ben Sears making way for Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith in the final lineup.

Rizwan Confident in Batting First

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, standing in as skipper, expressed confidence in his team's decision to bat first on a dry pitch.

"Want to bat first. Pitch looks dry. We are trying to do our best. I said in the press conference about the cultural problem, but we're trying to fix it," Rizwan stated.

Pakistan have made one change to their lineup for the final.

Playing XIs for the PAK vs NZ Final

Pakistan Playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand Playing 11: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William O’Rourke

Karachi Pitch Report: A Slower Surface in the First Innings?

Experts Bazid Khan and Vernon Philander highlighted subtle differences in the surface compared to the previous game, suggesting it might play slightly two-paced in the first innings.

"It was brilliant chasing the other night, but looks slightly different today. There are a couple of dry spots, might be two-paced and scoring might be lower. I do feel it'll be better at night with dew. Don't think the surface will slow up that much in the evening," they observed.