PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE, ODI Tri-series 2025 final: Rizwan wins toss, elects to bat first

Pakistan vs New Zealand final LIVE SOCRE UPDATES: ODI tri-series final will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
Pakistan vs New Zealand final LIVE SCORE UPDATES
Pakistan vs New Zealand final LIVE SCORE UPDATES

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 2:14 PM IST
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first in the tri-series final against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. With conditions expected to be slightly different from the previous high-scoring encounter, both teams have made changes to their playing XI.
 
Santner Expects Another High-Scoring Game 
New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner noted that while the pitch has slightly less grass than the last match, he still anticipates another high-scoring contest.
 
"Boys have played here a lot. Have been lucky enough to come to Pakistan for the last few years. Anywhere you go in Pakistan, the wicket is generally good. Have a job to do with the ball. You always want to win anytime you play for your country  —Pakistan will be the same," Santner said at the toss.   
 
New Zealand have made two changes, with Matt Henry and Ben Sears making way for Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith in the final lineup.
 
Rizwan Confident in Batting First
  Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, standing in as skipper, expressed confidence in his team's decision to bat first on a dry pitch.
 
"Want to bat first. Pitch looks dry. We are trying to do our best. I said in the press conference about the cultural problem, but we're trying to fix it," Rizwan stated.
 
Pakistan have made one change to their lineup for the final.
 
Playing XIs for the PAK vs NZ Final 
Pakistan Playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed. 
New Zealand Playing 11: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William O’Rourke
  Karachi Pitch Report: A Slower Surface in the First Innings?
  Experts Bazid Khan and Vernon Philander highlighted subtle differences in the surface compared to the previous game, suggesting it might play slightly two-paced in the first innings.
 
"It was brilliant chasing the other night, but looks slightly different today. There are a couple of dry spots, might be two-paced and scoring might be lower. I do feel it'll be better at night with dew. Don't think the surface will slow up that much in the evening," they observed. 
 
New Zealand to Remain Cautious with Rachin Ravindra’s Return
  New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed that Rachin Ravindra continues to recover from the head injury he sustained in the tournament opener. Though his headaches have subsided, the management is not looking to rush him back, especially with Devon Conway performing well as his replacement.
 
Meanwhile, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who suffered a hamstring injury during the ILT20, has resumed training and is gradually increasing his workload. Stead indicated that the team is likely to ease Ferguson back into action over the next two games, ensuring he regains full match fitness before returning to the XI.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here 
 
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live telecast in India
 
  The PAK vs NZ ODI Match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
 
PAK vs NZ ODI Live streaming in India
 
The Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

2:09 PM

PAK vs NZ FINAL PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: Kiwis make two changes in their XI

New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke

2:01 PM

PAK vs NZ FINAL LIVE TOSS UPDATES

Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan wins the toss and elects to bat first at the National Stadium in Karachi.

1:58 PM

PAK vs NZ FINAL LIVE TOSS UPDATES

The much-awaited toss between Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner is just moments away, Stay tuned for the latest updates... 

1:48 PM

New Zealand squad for ODI Tri-series final

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William ORourke, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson

1:30 PM

PAK vs NZ FINAL PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan announce XI ahead of toss

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

1:15 PM

Pakistan squad for ODI Tri-series final

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Akif Javed, Usman Khan

1:02 PM

PAK vs NZ grand finale PREVIEW: Pakistan’s stunning comeback sets the stage for a high-stakes final

 
New Zealand have been the most dominant force in the tournament, but Pakistan arrive at the final with momentum unlike any other. Their path to this showdown was nothing short of miraculous—dragging themselves back from the brink to snatch second place with a chase for the ages against South Africa.
 
It was not just a victory; it was a statement. Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha orchestrated a record-breaking masterclass, putting together Pakistan's third-highest ODI partnership—a staggering 260-run stand for the fourth wicket. With precision and patience, they dismantled the opposition without resorting to reckless aggression, proving that ice-cool composure could be just as lethal as brute force.
 
More than securing a place in the final, their heroics reshaped Pakistan’s batting narrative. The team’s long-standing reliance on Fakhar Zaman at the top has often been a point of concern, but this performance provided a glimpse of a middle order ready to shoulder responsibility. If this balance holds, Pakistan could enter the Champions Trophy as a far more formidable force than anticipated.
 
With the final looming, the question now is—can Pakistan sustain this newfound resilience against the might of New Zealand? The battle lines are drawn, and Karachi is set for an electrifying showdown.

TAP HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY

12:58 PM

ODI tri-series final: Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan vs New Zealand final. PAK vs NZ live toss will take place at 2 PM IST.
First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

