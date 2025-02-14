PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE, ODI Tri-series 2025 final: Coin flip at 2 PM IST
Anish Kumar
In the grand finale of a truncated ODI Tri-series, hosts Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand at National Stadium in Karachi today.
Karachi’s pitch offered little respite for bowlers, much like Lahore, as Wednesday’s high-scoring contest reaffirmed the batting-friendly conditions. With a lightning-quick outfield aiding stroke play, the venue is primed for yet another run-fest. The weather is expected to remain warm and sunny, with temperatures reaching up to 30 degrees Celsius. Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
Pakistan Unlikely to Make Changes, Haris Rauf Still Unavailable
Pakistan are expected to retain the same playing XI that secured their place in the final, barring any last-minute injuries. Haris Rauf remains unavailable, making it unlikely that the team management will make any alterations to the squad.
New Zealand to Remain Cautious with Rachin Ravindra’s Return
New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed that Rachin Ravindra continues to recover from the head injury he sustained in the tournament opener. Though his headaches have subsided, the management is not looking to rush him back, especially with Devon Conway performing well as his replacement.
Meanwhile, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who suffered a hamstring injury during the ILT20, has resumed training and is gradually increasing his workload. Stead indicated that the team is likely to ease Ferguson back into action over the next two games, ensuring he regains full match fitness before returning to the XI. Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
Pakistan vs New Zealand final Playing 11
Pakistan Playing 11 (probables): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed.
New Zealand Playing 11 (probables): Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham/Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke
PAK vs NZ FINAL LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip with Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner at 2 PM IST.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live telecast in India
1:30 PM
PAK vs NZ FINAL PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan announce XI ahead of toss
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed
1:15 PM
Pakistan squad for ODI Tri-series final
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Akif Javed, Usman Khan
1:02 PM
PAK vs NZ grand finale PREVIEW: Pakistan’s stunning comeback sets the stage for a high-stakes final
New Zealand have been the most dominant force in the tournament, but Pakistan arrive at the final with momentum unlike any other. Their path to this showdown was nothing short of miraculous—dragging themselves back from the brink to snatch second place with a chase for the ages against South Africa.
It was not just a victory; it was a statement. Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha orchestrated a record-breaking masterclass, putting together Pakistan's third-highest ODI partnership—a staggering 260-run stand for the fourth wicket. With precision and patience, they dismantled the opposition without resorting to reckless aggression, proving that ice-cool composure could be just as lethal as brute force.
More than securing a place in the final, their heroics reshaped Pakistan’s batting narrative. The team’s long-standing reliance on Fakhar Zaman at the top has often been a point of concern, but this performance provided a glimpse of a middle order ready to shoulder responsibility. If this balance holds, Pakistan could enter the Champions Trophy as a far more formidable force than anticipated.
With the final looming, the question now is—can Pakistan sustain this newfound resilience against the might of New Zealand? The battle lines are drawn, and Karachi is set for an electrifying showdown.
12:58 PM
ODI tri-series final: Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan vs New Zealand final. PAK vs NZ live toss will take place at 2 PM IST.
