PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES, ODI Tri-series 2025: Coin flip at 2 PM IST in Lahore today
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live telecast: The PAK vs NZ ODI Match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
As hosts Pakistan begin their preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, they take on New Zealand in the 1st ODI of the tri-series tournament which also includes South Africa. The match will be played at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
The series will prove to be a good warm-up for all the three sides who will be part of the upcoming Champions Trophy. It will be the first time these sides meet after the ODI World Cup 2023.
Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Playing 11
Pakistan Playing 11 (probable): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
New Zealand Playing 11 (probable): Will Young/Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson
PAK vs NZ ODI LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip with Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner at 2 PM IST.
ODI tri-series in Pakistan: Full schedule
|Date
|Match
|Teams
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Sat, 08 Feb 2025
|1st ODI Match
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|2:30 PM
|Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium
|Mon, 10 Feb 2025
|2nd ODI Match
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|10:00 AM
|Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium
|Wed, 12 Feb 2025
|3rd ODI Match
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|2:30 PM
|Karachi, National Stadium
|Fri, 14 Feb 2025
|Final
|TBC vs TBC
|2:30 PM
|Karachi, National Stadium
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live telecast in India
PAK vs NZ ODI Live streaming in Pakistan
The Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website in Pakistan.
1:29 PM
A Clash of Titans: Pakistan Set to Host Tri-Nation ODI Series in a Grand Showdown
Preview: Tri-series in Pakistan ahead of Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket fever is set to grip Pakistan as the highly anticipated Tri-Nation ODI Series featuring the hosts, New Zealand, and South Africa is all set to unfold from February 8 to 14. The battle for supremacy will be staged at the newly constructed Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, promising high-octane action ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.
The tournament will roar to life on Saturday, February 8, when Pakistan faces New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium, with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 2 PM PST. The drama will continue on Monday, February 10, as New Zealand locks horns with South Africa in a morning clash at 9:30 AM, again at the Lahore venue.
As the stakes rise, the cricketing spectacle will shift to Karachi, where the home side will battle South Africa under the lights at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday, February 12. The series will culminate in a grand finale on Friday, February 14, with the two best teams vying for glory as the clock strikes 2 PM PST.
For fans eager to catch every moment, the matches will be broadcast live on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A-Sports, while live streaming will be available on Tamasha, myco, and Tapmad in Pakistan.
Cricket fans in India can watch the match on Sony Sports Networks while online live streaming of Pak vs NZ ODI match on Sony Liv APP and website.
More than just a competition, this series serves as the perfect dress rehearsal for the ICC Champions Trophy, which kicks off in Karachi on February 19, with Pakistan facing New Zealand in the tournament opener.
Adding to the excitement, Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s dynamic captain, is on a remarkable run. Having already conquered Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa in bilateral ODIs last year, he now eyes a fourth consecutive series triumph.
With fierce rivalries, high stakes, and national pride on the line, the Tri-Nation Series promises to be a cricketing spectacle like no other!
1:10 PM
Pakistan squad for tri-series
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Saud Shakeel
12:51 PM
New Zealand squad for tri-series
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, William ORourke, Ben Sears, Michael Bracewell, Will Young, Mark Chapman
12:48 PM
ODI tri-series in Pakistan 2025: PAK vs NZ live updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI match at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.
