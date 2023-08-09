ODI World Cup tickets on sale from August 25 in phased manner, confirms ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a joint announcement confirmed that the much-awaited tickets for the Men’s ODI World Cup will be available to people from August 25, 2023, onwards. This comes after the rescheduling of the eight fixtures done by the ICC on Wednesday, August 09, 2023.

According to the ICC press release, “Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans will have the opportunity to register their interest via https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register from 15 August.”

“This will enable them to receive ticket news first and help secure their spot at the World Cup, and experience the joy of cricket in one day,” it added.

The ticket sale will proceed in a phased manner and it has been divided into seven phases. In the first phase, non-India warm-up matches and all non-India World Cup match tickets will be available. This phase will begin on August 25, 2023. In the second phase from August 30, 2023, tickets for Indian matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum will be on sale.



Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Ticket Sale information



Date Types of tickets on sale August 25, 2023 Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches August 30, 2023 India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum August 31, 2023 India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune September 01, 2023 India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai September 02, 2023 India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata September 03, 2023 India matches at Ahmedabad September 15, 2023 Semi Finals and Final



In the third and fourth phases on August 31 and September 1, tickets for India’s matches at Chennai, Delhi, Pune and Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Mumbai respectively will be on sale.

In the fifth and sixth phases, which are the most crucial and include India vs Pakistan clash, tickets for India’s matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata and Ahmedabad respectively will be on sale on September 2 and 3, 2023.

In the final phase of ticketing which begins on September 15, 2023 the tickets for Semi-Finals and Final matches will be on sale.

On this occasion, BCCI CEO Hemang Amin said, “We are delighted to announce that fans can register to receive information and updates on official tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The schedule, after some amendments, has now been finalized and fans can now look forward to buying tickets and watching some high-quality cricket. The BCCI will leave no stone unturned to ensure that you have an enjoyable experience at all the hosting venues.”



No E Tickets for World Cup



Earlier, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had said that e-tickets will not be acceptable at the stadiums during the Men's ODI World Cup.



"We can't use e-tickets this time around but will ensure to have physical tickets redemption at 7-8 centers well in advance. But physical ticket needs to be retained," Shah had told reporters earlier.