Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

World Cup: India vs Pakistan moved to October 14; 8 other games rescheduled

ICC has notified changes in the Men's ODI World Cup 2023 schedule with India vs Pakistan clash moved from October 15 to October 14, 2023

India vs Pakistan

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as eight men's One Day International (ODI) World Cup matches, including the most awaited India vs Pakistan clash have been rescheduled by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ICC notified the changes on Wednesday, August 09, 2023. 

The India-Pakistan clash was scheduled for October 15, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will now be played on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the same venue. This change has forced other games to be rescheduled as well. Teams such as England, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and South Africa will also have their matches rescheduled. 

The World Cup will commence on Thursday, October 5, 2023, when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, 19 November.

Also Read

WI vs IND 1st ODI Playing 11: Ishan Kishan preffered over Sanju Samson

WI vs IND 2nd ODI Playing 11: Samson replaces Kohli, Rohit rested

'Play 45-50 balls..': Surya reveals Dravid, Rohit's advice for ODI cricket

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

WI vs IND 3rd ODI Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

'Play 45-50 balls..': Surya reveals Dravid, Rohit's advice for ODI cricket

How to deal with pressure of Indo-Pak game? Anil Kumble's key suggestions

WI vs IND T20Is: Hardik Pandya reveals why India playing 7 batters, not 8

Uthappa not happy with BCCI's cooling off period for retired cricketers

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wants more Tests for Indian women's cricket team

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan India cricket team ICC International Cricket Council BCCI

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayChandrasekaranGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon