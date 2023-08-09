World Cup: India vs Pakistan moved to October 14; 8 other games rescheduled

As many as eight men's One Day International (ODI) World Cup matches, including the most awaited India vs Pakistan clash have been rescheduled by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ICC notified the changes on Wednesday, August 09, 2023.

The India-Pakistan clash was scheduled for October 15, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will now be played on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the same venue. This change has forced other games to be rescheduled as well. Teams such as England, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and South Africa will also have their matches rescheduled.

The World Cup will commence on Thursday, October 5, 2023, when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, 19 November.