On this day, Feb 7: When Anil Kumble got perfect 10 vs Pakistan in Kotla

Cricket as a game has now gone deep down into analytics of ball speed, match-ups, strike rates and whatnot. However, it is the simplest of things that keep the genuine followers hooked to it and one such thing is the fall of a wicket and the celebration that follows.

Anil Kumble, the former India cricketer and the only one with more than 600 Test dismissals to his name for the country, was a delight to watch because of the wickets he took, the manner of his dismissal and the celebrations. One of his spells that mesmerised the fans and also etched his name in the record books came at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (then known as Feroz Shah Kotla) in New Delhi in 1999.

The historic spell of Kumble against Pakistan

Kumble took all the 10 wickets in Pakistan's second innings, as the arch-rivals were reduced to 207 all-out from being 101 without loss at one point, chasing 420 to win the match. India was already 0-1 behind in the Test series, having lost the first Test in Chennai by just 12 runs.

All the 10 wickets one by one

By picking 10 wickets in an innings, Kumble became only the second bowler after English spinner Jim Laker to achieve this milestone in international cricket. Ajaz Patel of New Zealand would later become the third one to join the elite list by picking 10 wickets against India at Wankhede in 2021.

Shahid Afridi caught off a flipper

Shahid Afridi, new to Tests, was looking aggressive in the innings. He had scored 41 off 64 to add to his 32 in the first innings. Having hit a century in the previous Test, Boom-Boom was the most dangerous batter for the Indian team. Kumble bowled the flipper which did not move away from the batter as he was expecting. Afridi went for the cut shot regardless and was caught behind by Nayan Mongia, brilliantly.

Aijaz Ahmed fails to read the googly

The second wicket to fall was of Aijaz Ahmed, who was unable to read the googly as it crashed into his pads on the full and the umpire had no doubts in calling it out.

Inzamam Ul-Haq bowled

Inzamam Ul-Haq faced a leg break and he was unable to go either forward or back and got clean bowled, having a huge gap between bat and pad. The ball nicked his bat and went on to hit the stumps.

Unlucky Yohanna (Mohd Yousuf)

Mohammed Yousuf, then called Yousuf Yohanna, was unlucky as the googly hit him on the pads. He was well on the front foot and the ball was doing enough to miss the leg stump slightly. But there were no reviews back then, and he had to walk back for six.

Moin Khan caught in the slips

Moin Khan was caught brilliantly in the slip by Sourav Ganguly to give Kumble his five-wicket haul. The Indian leggie had already picked four wickets in the first innings of the match.

Too much defence dangerous for Anwar



Saeed Anwar, the other opener, who had managed to hold on to one end and hit a fifty, was unable to defend a leg break. The ball rose to his hip level, and instead of pulling it away, he just nudged at it and was caught at short leg by VVS Laxman. Too much defence turned out to be dangerous for the Pakistan batter as he was out for 69 off 128 balls, and Pakistan had lost six wickets for 27 runs.

Salim Malik played on

Salim Malik and Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram tried to halt the inevitable with a 58-run stand for the seventh wicket. However, Kumble continued to attack and got Malik played down while he was trying to pull the ball. The resistance was eventually broken.

Kumble too tough for Mushtaq Ahmed to read

It was now down to the tailenders, and Kumble did not require much assistance. He was way too hard to understand for the likes of Mushtaq Ahmed as a leg break got the edge of his bat, and he was caught in brilliantly.

Saqlain Mushtaq has no clue

Saqlain Mushtaq was out leg-before wicket, and Kumble had nine wickets to his name for the first time in his career.

Wasim Akram, the 10th scalp

Wasim Akram, who held on to one end, was the last man to fall as he tried to defend the ball but got an edge to the short leg, which was held by Laxman nicely. Anil Kumble celebrated by uprooting the stumps at the non-striker's end, smiling through his moustaches.

