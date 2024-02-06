Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians explains why Hardik replaced Rohit as captain

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians explains why Hardik replaced Rohit as captain

Removing Rohit as a skipper was a pure cricketing decision for Mumbai Indians explained head coach Mark Boucher

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya with owners of Mumbai Indians IPL franchise. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Abhishek Singh New Delhi

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Rohit Sharma was replaced as captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI) By Hardik Pandya after a huge week of hype before the Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) auction. This came as a huge upset for Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma's fan. There were effigies burnt and memes made to discredit the owners and in support of Rohit being thrown away from captaincy. 

However, Mark Boucher, the coach of the Mumbai side has explained that it was a pure cricketing decision taken to enhance Rohit’s ability as a player at this point in his career. 

Purely a cricketing decision to remove Rohit as captain: Boucher

Boucher, a former South Africa wicket-keeper batter said that in India people get emotionally attached to teams and players, but as coaches, the decision that they had to make was based purely on the cricketing logic. Hardik Pandya was brought back to the MI set up as a player in the transition phase of the team.

"I think it will bring the best out of Rohit as a player. Just let him go out and enjoy and score some good runs," Boucher was quoted as saying to the Smash Sports podcast.

Check latest news on IPL 2024 here

We want Rohit to enjoy as a player

Boucher further said that Rohit has done well as a leader of the side be it for MI or Team India. But the MI head coach feels that with the bat he has been lacking for the past few seasons. That is why the burden was taken off him to let him enjoy himself as a player. 

"He thought that maybe this is the opportunity for him to step in as a player. We believe he got some great value to add and just go out there and enjoy it without the hype of being a captain," Boucher said. 

“He is still going to captain India so that hype's going to be there but when he steps into the IPL maybe just take that extra bit of pressure off him as a captain and maybe we get the best out of Rohit Sharma,” he added.  

Comparison between Rohit and Hardik's captaincy in IPL 

Rohit Sharma’s batting & fielding Stats year-wise
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 243 28 6211 109* 29.58 4776 130.05 1 42 554 257 98 0
2023 16 0 332 65 20.75 250 132.8 0 2 35 17 1 0
2022 14 0 268 48 19.14 223 120.18 0 0 28 13 7 0
2021 13 0 381 63 29.3 299 127.42 0 1 33 14 1 0
2020 12 0 332 80 27.66 260 127.69 0 3 27 19 6 0
2019 15 1 405 67 28.92 315 128.57 0 2 52 10 4 0
2018 14 2 286 94 23.83 215 133.02 0 2 25 12 8 0
2017 17 2 333 67 23.78 273 121.97 0 3 31 9 10 0
2016 14 3 489 85* 44.45 368 132.88 0 5 49 16 2 0
2015 16 2 482 98* 34.42 333 144.74 0 3 41 21 5 0
2014 15 2 390 59* 30 302 129.13 0 3 31 16 5 0
2013 19 5 538 79* 38.42 409 131.54 0 4 35 28 7 0
2012 17 2 433 109* 30.92 342 126.6 1 3 39 18 13 0
2011 16 3 372 87 33.81 297 125.25 0 3 32 13 7 0
2010 16 2 404 73 28.85 302 133.77 0 3 36 14 9 0
2009 16 3 362 52 27.84 315 114.92 0 1 22 18 5 0
2008 13 1 404 76* 36.72 273 147.98 0 4 38 19 8 0

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

