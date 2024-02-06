IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians explains why Hardik replaced Rohit as captain

Rohit Sharma was replaced as captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI) By Hardik Pandya after a huge week of hype before the Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) auction. This came as a huge upset for Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma's fan. There were effigies burnt and memes made to discredit the owners and in support of Rohit being thrown away from captaincy.

However, Mark Boucher, the coach of the Mumbai side has explained that it was a pure cricketing decision taken to enhance Rohit’s ability as a player at this point in his career.

Purely a cricketing decision to remove Rohit as captain: Boucher





"I think it will bring the best out of Rohit as a player. Just let him go out and enjoy and score some good runs," Boucher was quoted as saying to the Smash Sports podcast.



Boucher, a former South Africa wicket-keeper batter said that in India people get emotionally attached to teams and players, but as coaches, the decision that they had to make was based purely on the cricketing logic. Hardik Pandya was brought back to the MI set up as a player in the transition phase of the team.

We want Rohit to enjoy as a player

Boucher further said that Rohit has done well as a leader of the side be it for MI or Team India. But the MI head coach feels that with the bat he has been lacking for the past few seasons. That is why the burden was taken off him to let him enjoy himself as a player.

"He thought that maybe this is the opportunity for him to step in as a player. We believe he got some great value to add and just go out there and enjoy it without the hype of being a captain," Boucher said.