PAK vs BAN live streaming: Where to watch Asia cup Rising stars final today

Bangladesh A enters the final with high confidence after their thrilling semi-final win over pre-tournament favourites India A.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 7:37 PM IST
Bangladesh A (BAN A) take on Pakistan A (PAK A) in the highly anticipated Asia Cup Rising Stars final, tonight at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. BAN A skipper Akbar Ali won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan Shaheens.  Both sides come into the final with strong performances in the tournament, promising an exciting clash for fans of emerging cricket talent.
 
Bangladesh A enters the final with high confidence after their thrilling semi-final win over pre-tournament favourites India A. The match went down to the wire, eventually being decided in a Super Over, with fast bowler Ripon Mondol playing a pivotal role with his impressive bowling under pressure. Led by Akbar Ali, Bangladesh A has been one of the standout sides of the tournament, winning three of their four matches so far and demonstrating both resilience and skill across formats.
 
On the other hand, Pakistan A has been consistent throughout the group stage, winning all of their matches to advance comfortably to the knockout rounds. In the semi-final, Irfan Khan’s side overcame Sri Lanka A by a narrow margin of five runs, showcasing their ability to handle pressure in tight encounters. With both teams bringing a mix of exciting young talent and match-winning performers, the final promises to be a competitive showdown, highlighting the next generation of cricketing stars in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025.
 
BAN A vs PAK A Predicted Playing XI
 
Bangladesh A: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali (C & WK), Abu Hider, SM Meherob, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol.
 
Pakistan A: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan (C), Ghazi Ghori (WK), Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Ubaid Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem.
 
Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars final: Live Streaming and Telecast Details
 
When will the Asia Cup Rising Stars final match between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A begin?
The Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars final will start on Sunday, November 23.
 
What will be the venue for the Asia Cup Rising Stars final match between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A?
The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
 
What time will the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars final match between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A take place?
The toss for the Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars final is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the Asia Cup Rising Stars final match between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A begin?
The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Rising Stars final match between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A?
The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup Rising Stars final match between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A?
Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Topics :Pakistan cricket teamSri Lanka cricket team

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

