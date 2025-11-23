IND vs SA: South Africa grind India down as Muthusamy, Jansen star on Day 2

South Africa dominated the narrative on Day 2 of the second Test in Guwahati, piling pressure on India through discipline, patience, and two remarkably composed lower-order innings. The Proteas posted a decent total of 489 courtesy of a maiden Test ton by Muthusamy and a 93-run knock by Marco jansen.

Middle-Order Steadies, But India Keep Chipping Away

Resuming at 247/6, South Africa were tested early by India’s pacers, but Muthusamy and Kyle Verreynne consolidated with maturity. Their 88-run partnership frustrated India’s attack, which lacked consistency on a slowing Barsapara wicket. Verreynne, after surviving some early nervy moments, played himself in and constructed a gritty 45 before Ravindra Jadeja finally broke through by drawing him out of the crease for a smart stumping by Rishabh Pant.

Before that, the top order had contributed solidly: Markram (38), Rickelton (35), Stubbs (49), and Bavuma (41) helped South Africa push past 200 despite regular strikes from Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja. Muthusamy's Masterclass: Patience, Precision and Poise The morning belonged to Senuran Muthusamy, whose unbeaten 107 showcased excellent defensive judgement and elegant strokeplay. Muthusamy's composure stood out on a pitch that had begun to lose its early sting, exposing India's lack of bite with spin. Washington Sundar and Jadeja toiled through long spells but failed to extract the zip or drift needed to trouble set batters. Muthusamy looked unhurried, picking off the loose balls, driving crisply, and defending compactly. He also overturned an LBW with DRS, surviving a close call off Jadeja.

Jansen misses out on maiden hundred Marco Jansen fell agonizingly short of a maiden Test hundred after a sudden shift in approach halted his brilliant progress. Having hammered seven towering sixes with effortless power, he looked in complete command alongside a composed Keshav Maharaj. But as he entered the nervous nineties, Jansen became tentative, poking and prodding instead of continuing the free-flowing strokeplay that had defined his innings. The pressure of nearing three figures seemingly got to him, and the chance slipped away. Despite Jansen’s disappointment, South Africa can be immensely proud of their effort. They forced India to grind through 151.1 overs, completely reversing the momentum after the hosts ended Day 1 on top. While the top-order batters all made starts without converting, the story of the day belonged to the lower order. Earlier, Senuran Muthusamy was flawless in his technique and temperament, cruising to a well-deserved century and anchoring the innings at a crucial stage.