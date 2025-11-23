Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA: South Africa grind India down as Muthusamy, Jansen star on Day 2

IND vs SA: South Africa grind India down as Muthusamy, Jansen star on Day 2

Despite Jansen's disappointment, South Africa can be immensely proud of their effort. They forced India to grind through 151.1 overs, completely reversing the momentum on Day 2.

Muthusamy IND vs SA 2nd Test
Muthusamy IND vs SA 2nd Test
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 3:36 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South Africa dominated the narrative on Day 2 of the second Test in Guwahati, piling pressure on India through discipline, patience, and two remarkably composed lower-order innings. The Proteas posted a decent total of 489 courtesy of a maiden Test ton by Muthusamy and a 93-run knock by Marco jansen.
 
Middle-Order Steadies, But India Keep Chipping Away
 
Resuming at 247/6, South Africa were tested early by India’s pacers, but Muthusamy and Kyle Verreynne consolidated with maturity. Their 88-run partnership frustrated India’s attack, which lacked consistency on a slowing Barsapara wicket. Verreynne, after surviving some early nervy moments, played himself in and constructed a gritty 45 before Ravindra Jadeja finally broke through by drawing him out of the crease for a smart stumping by Rishabh Pant.
 
Before that, the top order had contributed solidly: Markram (38), Rickelton (35), Stubbs (49), and Bavuma (41) helped South Africa push past 200 despite regular strikes from Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja. 
 
Muthusamy’s Masterclass: Patience, Precision and Poise
 
The morning belonged to Senuran Muthusamy, whose unbeaten 107 showcased excellent defensive judgement and elegant strokeplay. Muthusamy’s composure stood out on a pitch that had begun to lose its early sting, exposing India’s lack of bite with spin.
 
Washington Sundar and Jadeja toiled through long spells but failed to extract the zip or drift needed to trouble set batters. Muthusamy looked unhurried, picking off the loose balls, driving crisply, and defending compactly. He also overturned an LBW with DRS, surviving a close call off Jadeja.
 
Jansen misses out on maiden hundred
 
Marco Jansen fell agonizingly short of a maiden Test hundred after a sudden shift in approach halted his brilliant progress. Having hammered seven towering sixes with effortless power, he looked in complete command alongside a composed Keshav Maharaj. But as he entered the nervous nineties, Jansen became tentative, poking and prodding instead of continuing the free-flowing strokeplay that had defined his innings. The pressure of nearing three figures seemingly got to him, and the chance slipped away.
 
Despite Jansen’s disappointment, South Africa can be immensely proud of their effort. They forced India to grind through 151.1 overs, completely reversing the momentum after the hosts ended Day 1 on top. While the top-order batters all made starts without converting, the story of the day belonged to the lower order. Earlier, Senuran Muthusamy was flawless in his technique and temperament, cruising to a well-deserved century and anchoring the innings at a crucial stage.
 
Jansen then took over with a breathtaking display of clean hitting, threatening to join Muthusamy in the triple-figure club before falling short. Even so, the partnership between the two transformed the innings and put South Africa firmly in command.    SA 1st innings scorecard: 
South Africa 1st Inning
489-10 (151.1 ov) CRR:3.23
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Aiden Markram b J Bumrah 38 81 5 0 46.91  
Ryan Rickelton c R Pant b K Yadav 35 82 5 0 42.68  
Tristan Stubbs c KL Rahul b K Yadav 49 112 4 2 43.75  
Temba Bavuma (C) c Y Jaiswal b R Jadeja 41 92 5 0 44.57  
Tony de Zorzi c R Pant b M Siraj 28 59 3 1 47.46  
Wiaan Mulder c Y Jaiswal b K Yadav 13 18 2 0 72.22  
Senuran Muthusamy c Y Jaiswal b M Siraj 109 206 10 2 52.91  
Kyle Verreynne (WK) st R Pant b R Jadeja 45 122 5 0 36.89  
Marco Jansen b K Yadav 93 91 6 7 102.2  
Simon Harmer b J Bumrah 5 17 0 0 29.41  
Keshav Maharaj Not out 12 31 1 0 38.71  
Extras 21 (b 8, Ib 8, w 1, nb 4, p 0)  
Total 489 (10 wkts, 151.1 Ov)  
Fall of Wickets
82-1(Aiden Markram 26.5),82-2(Ryan Rickelton 27.2),166-3(Temba Bavuma 57.2),187-4(Tristan Stubbs 63.1),201-5(Wiaan Mulder 67.2),246-6(Tony de Zorzi 81.1),334-7(Kyle Verreynne 120.3),431-8(Senuran Muthusamy 138.1),462-9(Simon Harmer 143.1),489-10(Marco Jansen 151.1)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 32 10 75 2 2 0 2.34
Mohammed Siraj 30 5 106 2 1 1 3.53
Nitish Kumar Reddy 6 0 25 0 0 0 4.17
Washington Sundar 26 5 58 0 0 0 2.23
Kuldeep Yadav 29.1 4 115 4 0 0 3.94
Ravindra Jadeja 28 2 94 2 1 0 3.36
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Head's century leads Australia to an 8-wicket victory over England in Perth

England lose 20 wickets in 67 overs; Starc takes 10 wickets in Perth Test

IND vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 1 in Guwahati today?

Asia Cup Rising Stars final date and time, teams qualified, live streaming

AUS vs ENG 1st Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 2 action today?

Topics :Test CricketSouth Africa cricket teamIndia cricket team

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story