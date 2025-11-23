Home / Cricket / News / Smriti Mandhana's wedding disrupted due to family emergency: Reports

Mandhana and Muchhal had chosen November 23 as their wedding date, with Palash earlier sharing that the celebration would be a simple, intimate affair.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding celebrations in Sangli witnessed an unexpected moment of concern today after a guest reportedly suffered a medical emergency. According to NDTV, an ambulance had to be rushed to the venue when an individual attending the ceremony experienced a minor heart attack, briefly interrupting the otherwise joyous occasion.
 
The event, attended by close family members and several well-known personalities, was underway when the sound of an ambulance siren startled guests. The sudden arrival of emergency services created a brief spell of confusion as attendees tried to understand what had happened. 
  The person involved, believed to be someone closely associated with the Mandhana family, was immediately transported to Sarvhit Hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be “slightly critical,” and medical care is ongoing. There is also speculation that the incident may lead to certain wedding proceedings being delayed, although nothing has been officially confirmed.
Neither the families nor the organisers have released any statement regarding the identity of the individual or further details about the health scare, keeping the matter private. Reports suggest that the quick response from the medical team helped stabilise the situation, allowing the wedding rituals to resume soon after. Despite the brief tension, the ceremony has continued as planned, though the incident has naturally drawn attention from fans and media following the high-profile wedding.
 
Mandhana and Muchhal had chosen November 23 as their wedding date, with Palash earlier sharing that the celebration would be a simple, intimate affair. Over recent days, videos and photos from their pre-wedding festivities have gone viral, showcasing the couple’s joyful moments leading up to their big day.

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

