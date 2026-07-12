Pakistan fielding coach McDermott steps down before WI, England series

Pakistan fielding coach Shane McDermott has resigned ahead of their upcoming tour to the West Indies and England after a year-long stint.

A reliable source close to the Pakistan Cricket Board said McDermott will not travel with the team on those aforementioned tours.

The PCB is keen to appoint Mansoor Amjad, who has worked with Shaheens and Under-19 teams, as the Australian's replacement.

"Mansoor Amjad who has been the fielding coach with the Pakistan Shaheens and under-19 is likely to replace McDermott," the source said.

Pakistan will leave on Monday for the two-Test tour to the Caribbean, and subsequently will travel to England for three Tests.