Pakistan's Ayesha Naseem retires at the age of 18 for religious reasons

The Pakistan star women cricketer retired from international cricket citing religious reasons for her decision, saying she wants to live her life "according to Islam"

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Ayesha Naseem retires from International cricket at the age of 18

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 3:17 PM IST
A talented Pakistani cricketer, who was once hailed as a 'serious talent' by former Pakistani legend Wasim Akaram, retired at the age of 18 from International cricket. The 18-year-old Ayesha Naseem's sudden retirement surprised cricket enthusiasts around the world. 

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the information of her retirement on Thursday, which left the cricket world in shock.

According to multiple reports, Ayesha opted to retire from International cricket as she wanted to live an Islamic life. In her statement to PCB, she mentioned, "I'm leaving cricket and want to live my life according to Islam." 

The 18-year-old Naseem made her international debut in 2020 against Thailand in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. She has appeared 34 times for Pakistan in International cricket and scored more than 400 runs.

Ayesha Naseem has played four One Day Internationals and 30 T20Is for Pakistan. Her astonishing cameo against the Australian side, when she scored 24 off 20 deliveries smashing four sixes and a four, made her very popular.

She played her final match for Pakistan against Australia in 2023. Naseem failed to make an impact in the match against Australia and got out in a three-ball duck. Pakistan will host South African women for a three-test T20I series next month. 

The decision to follow Islamic ideals
Ayesha Naseem has a flourishing career ahead, but she chose to prioritise her spiritual journey. The decision to live her life shows her commitment to following the principles of Islam, leading her to early retirement from the sport she loved.

Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim had also retired at 18 
The Dangal fame girl Zaira Wasim chose to retire from her flourishing Bollywood career at the age of 18, she also cited the desire to follow her religious belief.


Zaira hails from Kashmir, India, and gained massive fame after Dangal, one of the highest-grossing movies in the history of Indian cinema.

Pakistan cricket team Pakistan Cricket Board

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 3:17 PM IST

