Home / Cricket / News / Pakistan skipper Shan Masood dismisses rumours of rift with Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood dismisses rumours of rift with Shaheen Afridi

The speculations and debate on relations between Masood and Shaheen arose after a video clip during the first Test with BAN showed the fast bowler brushing off his captain's hands from his shoulders.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Bangladesh's Shadman Islam, second, and Zakir Hasan, center, shake hand with Pakistani players after winning first test cricket match against Pakistan, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Photo: AP | PTI
Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 8:33 PM IST
Pakistan captain Shan Masood has dismissed rumours suggesting there are differences between him and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was left out of the second Test against Bangladesh.

The speculations and debate on relations between Masood and Shaheen arose after a video clip during the first Test with Bangladesh showed the fast bowler brushing off his captain's hands from his shoulders.

But Masood has clarified that there was no dispute between the two and Shaheen had politely removed his hand from his shoulder as it was sore after he was hit by a ball while batting in the Pakistan innings.

"There are no issues between us and in fact only a certain part of the clip is around but if you see the full clip you can see Shaheen had his arms around my back," he said.

Masood also dismissed suggestions that Shaheen was dropped for the second Test because of that incident.

"We had a good discussion with Shaheen and we told him he remains our best bowler and needs to work and find his best rhythm and form for us as we have a lot of cricket coming up this season," Masood said.

He also debunked suggestions that he was worried about his future as Pakistan's Test captain.

"I don't think about these things because being made captain is a privilege and until I am captain my only focus is to take the team forward. There is no doubt that losing to Bangladesh two nil is totally unacceptable for us as well.


First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

