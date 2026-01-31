Associate Sponsors

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE SCORE 2nd T20I: Connolly gets Saim Ayub; PAK lose their 2nd wicket

With the series at stake, both teams are expected to bring their A-game to this crucial encounter.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I live score

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
5:04 PM

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Zampa strikes!

Adam Zampa gets  the big wicket of Babar Azam as PAK lose 3 wickets on the day.

5:03 PM

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Babar comes to the crease!

Kuhnemann continues the attack for AUS

Ball 1: Kuhnemann to Agha, 1 run – Agha turns the ball to vacant mid-wicket.
 
Ball 2: Kuhnemann to Azam, no run – Azam defends back to the bowler.
 
Ball 3: Kuhnemann to Azam, 1 run – Azam punches the ball to long-on.
 
Ball 4: Kuhnemann to Agha, no run – Agha dabs a slower ball outside off to short third man.
 
Ball 5: Kuhnemann to Agha, 1 run – Agha flicks it to fine leg.
 
Ball 6: Kuhnemann to Azam, 1 run – Azam pushes the ball to mid-wicket.

4:59 PM

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Connolly breaks the partnership!

Connolly continues the attack for AUS

Ball 1: Connolly to Agha, 6 runs – Agha sweeps a full delivery on the pads, clearing the fine leg fence with ease to bring up the 50-run partnership.
 
Ball 2: Connolly to Agha, no run – Agha edges a full toss to short third man, no run.
 
Ball 3: Connolly to Agha, no run – Agha survives a stumping chance as the ball turns away and beats the outside edge, but replays show his foot was grounded.
 
Ball 4: Connolly to Agha, 1 run – Agha chips the ball straight down the ground, and Abbott makes a superb effort at long-on to pull the ball back inside the boundary for just one run.
 
Ball 5: Connolly to Ayub, W – Ayub is dismissed LBW after a failed sweep shot, confirmed by DRS with three reds. Ayub departs for 23 (11).
 
Ball 6: Connolly to Azam, no run – Azam, newly at the crease, blocks the ball to the off-side.

4:57 PM

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Connolly gets Saim!

A big wicket for Australia as Saim Ayub departs, breaking the 55-run partnership.

4:52 PM

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: PAK 65/1 after 5 overs!

Sean Abbott into the attack for AUS

Ball 1: Abbott to Ayub, 4 runs – Ayub capitalizes on a high full toss outside off, thumping it down the ground for a boundary.
 
Ball 2: Abbott to Ayub, 1 run – Ayub pushes a shorter delivery outside off wide of cover-point for a quick single.
 
Ball 3: Abbott to Agha, 4 runs – Abbott sprays one down the leg side, and Agha helps it to fine leg with a flick for another boundary.
 
Ball 4: Abbott to Agha, no run – Agha defends a good-length delivery on middle back to the bowler for a dot ball.
 
Ball 5: Abbott to Agha, 6 runs – Agha picks up a slower delivery and dispatches it effortlessly over the boundary for six.
 
Ball 6: Abbott to Agha, 1 run – Agha flicks the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.

4:47 PM

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Salman hits big!

Kuhnemann continues the attack for AUS

Ball 1: Kuhnemann to Agha, 2 runs – Agha skips down the track, flicking a delivery on the pads behind square leg. The fielder gets across to keep it to two.
 
Ball 2: Kuhnemann to Agha, 1 run – Agha sweeps a flatter delivery on the pads to deep square leg for a single.
 
Ball 3: Kuhnemann to Ayub, 1 run – Ayub sweeps along the ground to deep square leg for a quick single.
 
Ball 4: Kuhnemann to Agha, 6 runs – Agha effortlessly makes room and powers the ball over deep cover for a massive six.
 
Ball 5: Kuhnemann to Agha, 4 runs – Agha comes down the track and wrists it over the in-field on the on-side for another boundary.
 
Ball 6: Kuhnemann to Agha, 4 runs – Agha nails a delivery to deep extra cover for another boundary.

4:42 PM

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: 10 runs from the over!

Connolly into the attack for AUS

Ball 1: Connolly to Ayub, 4 runs – Ayub comes down the track and converts a full delivery into a half-volley, driving it inside out over cover for a boundary.
 
Ball 2: Connolly to Ayub, 1 run – Ayub drills it down to long-on for a quick single.
 
Ball 3: Connolly to Agha, no run – Tossed up outside off, the ball turns away from Agha, who steers it down to short third man.
 
Ball 4: Connolly to Agha, no run – Agha makes room and pushes it to the off-side.
 
Ball 5: Connolly to Agha, 4 runs – Agha skips down the track and hammers it to long-on for another boundary.
 
Ball 6: Connolly to Agha, 1 run – Agha taps it to short third man for a quick single.

4:40 PM

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: 8 runs from the over!

Kuhnemann into the attack for AUS

Ball 1: Kuhnemann to Farhan, no run – Flighted delivery on the pads, Farhan tucks it to mid-wicket.
 
Ball 2: Kuhnemann to Farhan, no run – Farhan makes room and misses a tuck to a delivery well down the leg side, the ball rolls to the off-side off the pads.
 
Ball 3: Kuhnemann to Farhan, 4 runs – Short delivery, Farhan rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
 
Ball 4: Kuhnemann to Farhan, W – Farhan tries the reverse sweep, but only manages to get a glove on it, and Josh Inglis takes a simple catch behind the stumps.
 
Ball 5: Kuhnemann to Agha, 4 runs – Agha skips down the track and drives it over mid-off for a boundary.
 
Ball 6: Kuhnemann to Agha, no run – Agha blocks it to the off-side.

4:37 PM

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Farhan departs!

Kuhnemann gets the breakthrough for AUS as he takes out Farhan on just 5 runs with a caught behind by the keeper.

4:34 PM

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: 13 runs from the over!

Bartlett begins the attack for AUS

Ball 1: Bartlett to Farhan, 1 run – Full on middle and leg, Farhan drives it straight in front of mid-on for a quick single.
 
Ball 2: Bartlett to Ayub, 2 runs – Full on the pads, Ayub flicks it through backward square leg for a couple.
 
Ball 3: Bartlett to Ayub, 2 runs – Ayub gets an outside edge as he flicks it in the air, but no fielder on the on-side deep enough to stop it, and he collects two.
 
Ball 4: Bartlett to Ayub, no run – Ayub blocks to the off-side.
 
Ball 5: Bartlett to Ayub, 4 runs – Ayub shimmies down the track and nails it wide of cover for a boundary.
 
Ball 6: Bartlett to Ayub, 4 runs – Aggressive from Ayub again, this time hitting to long-off for another boundary.

4:16 PM

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the action to begin in Lahore now as Mitch Marsh looks to lead the AUS side to victory tonight.

4:12 PM

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE TOSS UPDATES 2nd T20I: Playing 11 for both sides!

Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq
 
Australia playing 11: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa

4:03 PM

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE TOSS UPDATES 2nd T20I: Salman Agha wins the toss!

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha has won the toss and elected to bat first on the night.

3:45 PM

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE TOSS UPDATES 2nd T20I: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the coin toss at the moment as both sides would be looking to control the scheme of things tonight from the start.

3:36 PM

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: PAK spinners up for the task again?

With the Pakistan spinners stepping up for the Men in Green and taking the win for the hosts, it will be interesting to see whether the likes of Saim and Abrar step up again this time in Lahore.
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 3:27 PM IST

