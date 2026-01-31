Pakistan vs Australia LIVE SCORE 2nd T20I: Can AUS bounce back from rare defeat? Toss at 4 PM IST

Pakistan will look to seal the T20I series against Australia when they face off in the second match of the three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. After their thrilling 22-run victory in the opener, Pakistan will be eager to extend their lead and clinch the series.

In the first T20I, Pakistan posted a total of 168/8, with Saim Ayub’s all-round brilliance stealing the show. He not only contributed with the bat but also impressed with the ball, showcasing his growing reputation. Adam Zampa’s four-wicket haul restricted Pakistan’s progress, but it was still an imposing total for Australia to chase.

Australia, in reply, got off to a solid start, reaching 57/2 in the powerplay, but the spin-heavy attack of Pakistan, led by Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, and debutant Abrar Ahmed, stifled their chase. Despite some resistance from Mitchell Marsh and others, Australia’s chase fell short, as the spinners took charge and wrapped up the innings, giving Pakistan a much-needed win.

With the series at stake, both teams are expected to bring their A-game to this crucial encounter.

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20: Probable Playing 11

Pakistan playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (C), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.

Australia playing 11: Matthew Short, Travis Head (C), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Phillipe (WK), Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20 LIVE TOSS TIME: The toss for the second T20I match between Pakistan and Australia will take place at 4 pm IST.

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20 live telecast: The Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20 live match will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20 live streaming: The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Australia match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.