Pakistan vs Australia live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20I match today?

Pakistan (PAK) will take on Australia (AUS) in the second T20I of the three-match series at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, today. Pakistan head into this match with a 1-0 lead after a 22-run victory in the opening game, which marked their first T20I win over Australia in over seven years. This was a significant achievement, considering their seven-match losing streak against the Men in Yellow in this format.
Pakistan skipper Salman Agha has won the toss and elected to bat first on the night.
Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq
Australia playing 11: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa
In the first T20I, Pakistan posted 168/8 after winning the toss and choosing to bat. Despite a strong start from Australia, reaching 57/2 in the powerplay, their chase faltered under pressure. The pitch, which offered plenty of turn, played a key role in Pakistan's success, as spinners like Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Nawaz dominated the middle overs to restrict the Australians.
With the series on the line, both teams will be keen to seize momentum. Australia will need to bounce back quickly, while Pakistan will look to carry forward the confidence from their thrilling win. Expect another closely contested match in Lahore, where the spinners will once again play a pivotal role.