Australia squad for T20 WC 2026: Cummins ruled out, Renshaw surprise pick

Australia have been forced into a late change to their squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with captain Pat Cummins ruled out because of a lingering back injury. Left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis has been named as his replacement in the final 15-member squad, while Matt Renshaw has earned a surprise call-up at the expense of Matthew Short.

Cummins had been included in Australia’s provisional squad despite not playing competitive cricket since the Adelaide Ashes Test in mid-December. However, Cricket Australia said the fast bowler requires more time to recover fully, bringing an end to hopes of him featuring in the early stages of the tournament.

Fitness boost for Hazlewood, David and Ellis

Australia have received positive news on the fitness front, with Josh Hazlewood, Tim David and Nathan Ellis all declared fit for the World Cup. Hazlewood returns after recovering from hamstring and Achilles issues that had sidelined him since before the Ashes, while David and Ellis have also overcome hamstring injuries sustained during the Big Bash League and the Pakistan tour.

The trio’s availability provides a timely boost to Australia’s bowling depth and finishing power ahead of the tournament.

Cummins’ recovery timeline falls short

Cummins’ omission follows a cautious rehabilitation process after he experienced symptoms of a lumbar stress injury in his lower back last July. Although he returned for the Adelaide Test — his only appearance since then — he was shut down again once the Ashes were secured.

While scans in January were encouraging, Cricket Australia said the fast bowler was not yet ready for the demands of a global tournament. He is, however, expected to be fully fit in time for the Indian Premier League.

Dwarshuis adds left-arm pace option

Dwarshuis, who narrowly missed out on the provisional squad, has been rewarded for consistent domestic performances. His inclusion gives Australia a left-arm pace option, along with strong fielding and late-order hitting.

Chief selector Tony Dodemaide said Dwarshuis’ ability to swing the ball at pace and execute variations made him well suited to the expected conditions.

Renshaw picked for balance, Short dropped

The selectors have also opted for Matt Renshaw over Matthew Short, citing form and tactical balance. Short was left out as Australia looked to strengthen their middle order against spin, particularly with Sri Lanka hosting the pool stages.

Renshaw, a left-hander, has impressed across formats in domestic cricket and the Big Bash League. He also caught the selectors’ attention during his ODI debut against India late last year and recently made his T20I debut in Pakistan.

Dodemaide said Renshaw’s adaptability and composure against spin added an important dimension to the batting group, especially with Tim David returning gradually from injury.

No place for Smith despite BBL form

Steven Smith has missed out on selection despite a prolific Big Bash League season. Australia’s selectors view him as a specialist opening batter, a role already filled by captain Mitchell Marsh and vice-captain Travis Head, with Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell also proven options at the top.

Maxwell’s flexibility further strengthened his case, with the all-rounder having opened successfully in T20Is, including a century in Sri Lanka. He also offers part-time wicketkeeping cover, though Josh Inglis remains the sole specialist keeper in the squad.

Former Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will travel with the team as part of the coaching staff, providing additional experience and emergency cover despite having retired from international cricket.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa