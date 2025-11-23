Home / Cricket / News / Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars final: Perfect start for BAN; Yasir run-out
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars final: Perfect start for BAN; Yasir run-out

Yasir Khan is run-out on the very first ball of the innings while trying to get off the mark. BAN get their perfect start on the night.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
PAK A vs BAN A
PAK A vs BAN A

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 8:08 PM IST
Bangladesh A (BAN A) and Pakistan A (PAK Shaheens) play a thrilling showdown in the Asia Cup Rising Stars final tonight, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. BAN skipper Akbar Ali won the toss and decided to field first against the Shaheens.  Both sides enter the title clash with strong momentum and compelling storylines that build up the excitement for the tournament’s grand finale.
 
Bangladesh A arrive with renewed self-belief after stunning favourites India A in a dramatic semi-final decided by a Super Over. Ripon Mondol emerged as the hero, delivering a standout bowling performance that kept Bangladesh alive before sealing the win in the tiebreaker. Under the leadership of Akbar Ali, Bangladesh A have enjoyed an impressive campaign, securing three victories out of four matches in the eight-team tournament.
 
On the other side, Pakistan A have been the most consistent team in the competition. Irfan Khan’s men dominated the group stage, winning all their matches, including a crucial victory over India A. They carried that form into the semi-final, where they edged past Sri Lanka A by five runs in a tense finish. Their unbeaten run sets the stage for a gripping final between two in-form teams. A high-stakes finale awaits as both sides chase Rising Stars glory. 
 
Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh A Playing 11
 
Pakistan A Playing 11: Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan(c), Ghazi Ghori(w), Saad Masood, Arafat Minhas, Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Ubaid Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem 
Bangladesh A Playing 11: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Yasir Ali, Akbar Ali(w/c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, SM Meherob, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol
 
Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising stars final live telecast: The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.
 
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Rising stars live streaming: The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

8:08 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: PAK lose their 2nd wicket!

Meherob gets BAN 2nd wicket on the night as Faiq is cleaned up by the spinner.

8:07 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: PAK under pressure already!

Over Summary W 1 1lb 0 0 0; PAK 2/1 after 1 over; Faiq 0 (3) Maaz Sadaqat 1 (4)
 
Ripon continues the attack for Bangladesh
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a hit towards back point. No run
 
Ball 5 - Another block by Sadaqat this time from within his crease.
 
Ball 4 - He blocks the next one through his pads coming onto the stumps again. 1 run leg byes.
 
Ball 3 - Faiq blocks the first ball.
 
Ball 2 - Sadaqat gets off the mark with a single.
 
Ball 1 - Yasir is run-out on the very first ball

8:03 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Perfect start for BAN!

Pakistan's new opener Yasir Khan tries to take a quick single but is run-out via a great direct hit on the very first ball. 

7:53 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Playing 11 for both sides!

Pakistan A Playing 11: Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan(c), Ghazi Ghori(w), Saad Masood, Arafat Minhas, Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Ubaid Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem
 
Bangladesh A Playing 11: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Yasir Ali, Akbar Ali(w/c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, SM Meherob, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol

7:47 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball of the night as the much awaited clash is all set to begin after the national anthems on the night.

7:34 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Akbar Ali wins the toss!

Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali wins the toss and elected to field first on the night.

7:15 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss to take place in Doha as the anticipation builds up among the crowds and the players. 

7:05 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Bangladesh ready for clash!

Bangladesh A enter the final brimming with confidence after pulling off a thrilling upset over tournament favourites India A in a semi-final that went down to a Super Over. Fast bowler Ripon Mondol starred with a brilliant bowling display, helping keep Bangladesh in contention and ultimately sealing the victory in the tiebreaker. Led by captain Akbar Ali, Bangladesh A have had a strong tournament so far, winning three out of their four matches in the eight-team competition.

 

6:59 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Battle for supremacy in Doha!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup Rising Stars final clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Doha. With the title at stake, both sides will be brimming with anticipation for the high stakes clash tonight. Toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

