Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars final: Winners takes all; Toss at 7:30 PM

Bangladesh A (BAN A) and Pakistan A (PAK Shaheens) are set for a thrilling showdown in the Asia Cup Rising Stars final tonight, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Both sides enter the title clash with strong momentum and compelling storylines that build up the excitement for the tournament’s grand finale.

Bangladesh A arrive with renewed self-belief after stunning favourites India A in a dramatic semi-final decided by a Super Over. Ripon Mondol emerged as the hero, delivering a standout bowling performance that kept Bangladesh alive before sealing the win in the tiebreaker. Under the leadership of Akbar Ali, Bangladesh A have enjoyed an impressive campaign, securing three victories out of four matches in the eight-team tournament.

On the other side, Pakistan A have been the most consistent team in the competition. Irfan Khan's men dominated the group stage, winning all their matches, including a crucial victory over India A. They carried that form into the semi-final, where they edged past Sri Lanka A by five runs in a tense finish. Their unbeaten run sets the stage for a gripping final between two in-form teams. A high-stakes finale awaits as both sides chase Rising Stars glory.

Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh A Playing 11 prediction

Bangladesh A Playing 11: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali (C & WK), Abu Hider, SM Meherob, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol.

Pakistan Shaheens playing 11: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori (WK), Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan (C), Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Shahzad, Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising stars final LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising stars final live telecast: The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Rising stars live streaming: The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.