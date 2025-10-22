Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3: SA in control; PAK 94/4 at stumps

South Africa dominated Day 3 of the ongoing Test match, finishing with a 71-run lead after a remarkable turnaround in the final session. Pakistan made an early impression, with Asif Afridi leading the charge by claiming a 5-wicket haul on debut. Afridi’s incisive bowling had Pakistan on top, as he rapidly dismissed South Africa’s top order and threatened to tear through the lower half. However, the tailenders proved resilient. Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj stitched a vital 71-run partnership for the 9th wicket before Kagiso Rabada joined Muthusamy for a counter-attacking 98-run stand. Rabada’s blistering 61-ball 71 was the standout knock, propelling South Africa to a commanding 71-run lead.

Pakistan’s reply began disastrously, as they lost their top order quickly. Simon Harmer took two quick wickets, dismissing Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood with brilliant deliveries. Rabada then struck to remove Abdullah Shafique, leaving Pakistan in deep trouble at 16/3, still trailing by 55 runs. Check PAK vs SA 2nd Test full scorecard here Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, fought valiantly with a few beautiful strokes but found little support from the other end. Harmer added another scalp, sending Saud Shakeel back to the pavilion. At stumps, Pakistan were 23/4, with Babar and Mohammad Rizwan fighting to stay afloat. With the pitch offering assistance to the bowlers, Pakistan faces a tough road ahead to save the game.

For fans who are unable to watch the match on traditional television, there are several live streaming options available. While the live telecast is not available in India, viewers can catch all the action through the FanCode app and website. The FanCode platform provides live streaming of the match, allowing fans across India to follow the match ball-by-ball from their devices. ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma's training sparks speculation ahead of 2nd ODI vs Australia Additionally, for those who prefer a more interactive viewing experience, the Test match will also be available on the Sports TV YouTube channel. This gives fans a free alternative to watch the match and stay updated on key moments from the second Test.

Pakistan 2nd Inning on Day 3 stumps 94-4 (35 ov) CRR:2.69 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Imam ul Haq lbw b SR Harmer 9 14 1 0 64.29 Abdullah Shafique c M Jansen b K Rabada 6 19 0 0 31.58 Shan Masood (C) lbw b SR Harmer 0 5 0 0 0 Babar Azam Not out 49 83 7 0 59.04 Saud Shakeel c A Markram b SR Harmer 11 43 1 0 25.58 Mohammad Rizwan (WK) Not out 16 49 1 0 32.65 Extras 3 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 3, p 0) Total 94 (4 wkts, 35 Ov) Yet to Bat Agha Salman,Noman Ali,Sajid Khan,Shaheen Afridi,Asif Afridi Fall of Wickets 12-1(Imam ul Haq 3.6),16-2(Shan Masood 5.6),16-3(Abdullah Shafique 6.1),60-4(Saud Shakeel 20.1) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Kagiso Rabada 5 1 22 1 3 0 4.4 Simon Harmer 13 3 26 3 0 0 2 Keshav Maharaj 10 1 30 0 0 0 3 Senuran Muthusamy 4 0 11 0 0 0 2.75 Marco Jansen 3 1 5 0 0 0 1.67 Here’s a look at the playing XIs for the second Test: