Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia 2nd ODI playing 11, live toss time and live streaming

India vs Australia 2nd ODI playing 11, live toss time and live streaming

Adelaide typically favours spin, making a strong case for Kuldeep Yadav, the top wicket-taker from Asia Cup 2025, to replace Washington Sundar, who had little impact with bat or ball in the 1st ODI.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India will face Australia in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series on Thursday, October 23 at the Adelaide Oval. The visitors trail 0-1 after a rain-hit defeat in Perth, where the Aussies comfortably chased down a DLS-adjusted target, winning by seven wickets with 29 balls to spare.
 
Persistent rain interruptions disrupted India’s momentum, limiting them to 136/9 in 26 overs. Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh’s unbeaten 46 and Josh Hazlewood’s tight spell (2/20 in 7 overs), had little trouble in sealing the win. With the series on the line, India may look to tweak their playing 11 for more balance.
 
Kuldeep Yadav In for Washington Sundar
 
India went with three all-rounders in Perth, choosing extra batting depth over a specialist spinner. However, Adelaide typically favours spin, making a strong case for Kuldeep Yadav, the top wicket-taker from Asia Cup 2025, to replace Washington Sundar, who had little impact with bat or ball in the first match. However, with rainy conditions expected at the venue, it is highly likely that the tea will go for all-rounders like Washington and Nitish Reddy again.
 
While Harshit Rana showed glimpses of promise, Prasidh Krishna offers more experience and recently impressed with 8 wickets in a Test vs England. Adelaide could be the perfect setting for his ODI return. KL Rahul was India’s top-scorer in Perth (38 off 31), despite coming in lower down. Promoting him to No. 5, ahead of Axar Patel, could provide much-needed stability and intent in the middle overs. 
 
India vs Australia Head-to-Head stats in ODI cricket
 
Total matches: 159
Australia won: 85
India won: 58
Tie/No result: 10
 
India vs Australia 1st ODI probable Playing 11
 
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
 
Australia Playing 11: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
 
Squads:
 
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna
 
Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann
 
India vs Australia 2nd ODI live telecast and streaming details
 
When does the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match take place?
The 2nd ODI between India and Australia will be played on Thursday, 23 October 2025.
 
What is the venue of the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match?
The match will be held at the Adelaide Oval in Australia.
 
At what time will the live toss for the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI take place?
The toss for the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match will take place at 8:30 AM IST.
 
At what time will the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match begin?
The first ball of the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match is scheduled for 9:00 AM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match in India?
The live telecast for the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match in India?
Live streaming of the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India A vs South Africa A Test series schedule, squad, venue and streaming

Youth Tri-series: India vs Afghanistan match date & time, venue, streaming

New Zealand vs England 2nd T20 live match time and streaming details

Kane Williamson set to return to the New Zealand squad for England ODIs

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story