India vs Australia 2nd ODI playing 11, live toss time and live streaming

India will face Australia in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series on Thursday, October 23 at the Adelaide Oval. The visitors trail 0-1 after a rain-hit defeat in Perth, where the Aussies comfortably chased down a DLS-adjusted target, winning by seven wickets with 29 balls to spare.

Persistent rain interruptions disrupted India’s momentum, limiting them to 136/9 in 26 overs. Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh’s unbeaten 46 and Josh Hazlewood’s tight spell (2/20 in 7 overs), had little trouble in sealing the win. With the series on the line, India may look to tweak their playing 11 for more balance.

Kuldeep Yadav In for Washington Sundar India went with three all-rounders in Perth, choosing extra batting depth over a specialist spinner. However, Adelaide typically favours spin, making a strong case for Kuldeep Yadav, the top wicket-taker from Asia Cup 2025, to replace Washington Sundar, who had little impact with bat or ball in the first match. However, with rainy conditions expected at the venue, it is highly likely that the tea will go for all-rounders like Washington and Nitish Reddy again. While Harshit Rana showed glimpses of promise, Prasidh Krishna offers more experience and recently impressed with 8 wickets in a Test vs England. Adelaide could be the perfect setting for his ODI return. KL Rahul was India's top-scorer in Perth (38 off 31), despite coming in lower down. Promoting him to No. 5, ahead of Axar Patel, could provide much-needed stability and intent in the middle overs.

India vs Australia Head-to-Head stats in ODI cricket Total matches: 159 Australia won: 85 India won: 58 Tie/No result: 10 India vs Australia 1st ODI probable Playing 11 India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh Australia Playing 11: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood Squads: India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann India vs Australia 2nd ODI live telecast and streaming details When does the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match take place? The 2nd ODI between India and Australia will be played on Thursday, 23 October 2025. What is the venue of the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match? The match will be held at the Adelaide Oval in Australia. At what time will the live toss for the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI take place?

The toss for the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match will take place at 8:30 AM IST. At what time will the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match begin? The first ball of the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match is scheduled for 9:00 AM IST. Which TV channel will live telecast the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match in India? The live telecast for the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match will be available on the Star Sports network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match in India?