Home / Cricket / News / Rohit Sharma's training sparks speculation ahead of 2nd ODI vs Australia

Rohit Sharma's training sparks speculation ahead of 2nd ODI vs Australia

According to reports, the opener appeared somewhat different than usual, with those close to the action noting that he seemed "off" and not his usual self.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 4:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As India gears up for their crucial second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23, all eyes were on former Indian captain Rohit Sharma during a recent optional training session.  The session, which took place after a grueling practice day on Tuesday, saw the veteran opener stepping up to the nets despite it being voluntary. Rohit, who had a challenging outing in the first ODI, looked composed during his time in the nets, facing deliveries from the team’s sling-shot bowlers to gauge the pitch conditions ahead of the pivotal match.  Other players who were spotted in the training session were KL Rahul, Mohd Siraj among others.  Rohit spending time in the nets
 
Despite interruptions due to light rain, Rohit spent valuable time fine-tuning his technique. While other key players like Virat Kohli and skipper Shubman Gill chose not to participate in the optional session, the likes of Kuldeep Yadav were actively involved, working on their skills with coach Gautam Gambhir observing closely. Kuldeep, in particular, was seen bowling a few deliveries, likely focusing on variations that could prove crucial in the upcoming game.    Rohit to be replaced?
 
However, there was an air of intrigue surrounding Rohit's mood during the session. According to reports, the opener appeared somewhat different than usual, with those close to the action noting that he seemed "off" and not his usual self. Normally, Rohit is known for his interactions with media and fans during training, often sporting a smile and engaging with the crowd. But on Wednesday, things were noticeably different. Rohit was seen walking off the nets alone, while selectors Ajit Agarkar and Shiv Sunder Das, along with coach Gambhir, were seen engaged in deep conversation with young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.
 
This has led to fresh speculation about Rohit's future in the ODI setup. Could this be a sign of a changing of the guard? The discussion between the team management and the selectors hinted at the possibility of a transition in India's ODI lineup, potentially marking the end of Rohit's era as a regular in the team. As India looks to bounce back in the series, these developments are likely to stir even more conversation about the future of key players.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs Australia 2nd ODI playing 11, live toss time and live streaming

India A vs South Africa A Test series schedule, squad, venue and streaming

Youth Tri-series: India vs Afghanistan match date & time, venue, streaming

New Zealand vs England 2nd T20 live match time and streaming details

Kane Williamson set to return to the New Zealand squad for England ODIs

Topics :Rohit SharmaIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story