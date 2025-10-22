Rohit Sharma's training sparks speculation ahead of 2nd ODI vs Australia

As India gears up for their crucial second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23, all eyes were on former Indian captain Rohit Sharma during a recent optional training session. The session, which took place after a grueling practice day on Tuesday, saw the veteran opener stepping up to the nets despite it being voluntary. Rohit, who had a challenging outing in the first ODI, looked composed during his time in the nets, facing deliveries from the team’s sling-shot bowlers to gauge the pitch conditions ahead of the pivotal match. Other players who were spotted in the training session were KL Rahul, Mohd Siraj among others. Rohit spending time in the nets

Despite interruptions due to light rain, Rohit spent valuable time fine-tuning his technique. While other key players like Virat Kohli and skipper Shubman Gill chose not to participate in the optional session, the likes of Kuldeep Yadav were actively involved, working on their skills with coach Gautam Gambhir observing closely. Kuldeep, in particular, was seen bowling a few deliveries, likely focusing on variations that could prove crucial in the upcoming game. However, there was an air of intrigue surrounding Rohit's mood during the session. According to reports, the opener appeared somewhat different than usual, with those close to the action noting that he seemed "off" and not his usual self. Normally, Rohit is known for his interactions with media and fans during training, often sporting a smile and engaging with the crowd. But on Wednesday, things were noticeably different. Rohit was seen walking off the nets alone, while selectors Ajit Agarkar and Shiv Sunder Das, along with coach Gambhir, were seen engaged in deep conversation with young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.