ICC Women's WC Final draws same viewership numbers as Men's T20 WC Final

ICC Women's WC Final draws same viewership numbers as Men's T20 WC Final

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 final has now officially become one of the most-watched sporting events in Indian history

Navi Mumbai: Indian players celebrate with the trophy during the presentation ceremony after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, early Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Team India scripted a golden chapter in cricketing history by lifting their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title on Sunday, marking a watershed moment for women’s sport in India. The triumph not only ended India’s long wait for a global crown but also sparked a nationwide celebration that transcended the boundary ropes.
 
Official broadcasters of the event, JioHotstar, reported record-breaking engagement, matching the staggering viewership figures of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final — a symbolic reflection of how women’s cricket has now taken its place alongside the sport’s grandest stages. The final’s unprecedented reach and audience participation underscore a monumental shift in perception, passion, and participation for women’s cricket in India. 
 

Record-breaking viewership and digital engagement

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 final became one of the most-watched sporting events in Indian history. According to JioHotstar, the title clash attracted a jaw-dropping 185 million users, equalling the record audience of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final and surpassing the average daily reach of the TATA IPL. Across the tournament, the total digital reach touched 446 million, a figure higher than the combined audience of the last three Women’s World Cups.
 
At its peak, 21 million concurrent viewers tuned in to witness Harmanpreet Kaur’s side create history, as India became the first Asian team to lift the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. The immense turnout not only highlights the growing fan base but also signals the arrival of women’s cricket as a mainstream entertainment property in India.

Connected TV surge and evolving viewing habits

In another groundbreaking milestone, 92 million viewers watched the historic final via Connected TV (CTV) — matching the CTV audience of both the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 finals. The surge in large-screen digital viewing indicates how sports consumption in India is evolving rapidly toward immersive, family-based experiences.
 
Industry experts believe this shift reflects the deepening integration of women’s cricket into the country’s prime sporting calendar, where marquee matches now command nationwide attention irrespective of gender.

“A celebration, not just a competition”

Reacting to the record numbers, Ishan Chatterjee, CEO – Sports, JioStar, said the tournament had “reaffirmed the growing stature of women’s cricket in India.” He added that the remarkable quality of cricket and India’s dominant campaign inspired millions, turning the World Cup from a sporting spectacle into a cultural celebration.
 
Chatterjee credited the BCCI, ICC, and the players for driving this transformation, while also acknowledging fans and brands for their unwavering support. He described this success as “a collective victory for Indian sport,” one that has inspired a new generation of athletes and viewers to embrace women’s cricket with pride.

The road ahead

With India crowned world champions, excitement is now building for the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, scheduled for January. Riding the momentum of this World Cup triumph, the WPL is expected to achieve unprecedented engagement and sponsorship interest.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

