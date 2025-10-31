Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: PAK bowling first; Shaheen rested from eleven
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Pakistan will be eager to make a strong comeback as they take on South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore tonight. Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and elected to bowl first. After a disappointing 55-run defeat in the series opener at Rawalpindi, the hosts will look to regroup quickly and level the series in front of their home crowd.
In the first match, a largely second-string South African side dominated from start to finish. Reeza Hendricks led the way with a composed half-century, while Quinton de Kock and Tony de Zorzi chipped in with vital contributions to help the visitors post a challenging 194-run total. Pakistan’s chase faltered early as Corbin Bosch dismissed skipper Babar Azam for a second-ball duck, and Agha Salman once again struggled to find form.
George Linde played a decisive role for South Africa, scoring 36 runs before claiming three key wickets to crush Pakistan’s hopes. For the hosts, Mohammad Nawaz was the lone bright spot with an all-round performance, taking three wickets and top-scoring with 36. With the series on the line, Pakistan will aim for a more disciplined display to keep the contest alive.
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20: Playing 11
South Africa Playing 11: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi
Pakistan Playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 live telecast: The live telecast of the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 match will not be available in India.
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 live streaming: The live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 match will be available on the Sports TV Youtube app in India.
Check all the live updates of the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20 match from Lahore here.
8:07 PM
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 2nd T20I: Pitch report!
Pitch report from Lahore: There is a beautiful grass covering. The ball will come on to the bat. It is not the biggest of hits and the batters will enjoy batting here. South Africa summed up conditions pretty quickly and top of off-stump is the area to hit in subcontinent, they used the width of the crease really well in the first game," inform Urooj Mumtaz and Vernon Philander.
8:01 PM
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 2nd T20I: Salman Agha wins the toss!
Pakistan skipper Salman Agha has won the toss and decided to bowl first in Lahore.
7:47 PM
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 2nd T20I: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the coin toss as the players get their warm-ups underway!
7:35 PM
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: SA leading 1-0!
In the opening game, a mostly second-string South African team controlled the match from the outset. Reeza Hendricks anchored the innings with a steady half-century, supported by crucial contributions from Quinton de Kock and Tony de Zorzi, helping South Africa reach a competitive total of 194. Pakistan’s response stumbled early when Corbin Bosch removed captain Babar Azam for a second-ball duck, while Agha Salman continued to struggle with his batting form.
7:31 PM
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Series on the line for PAK!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore. With the series on the line for Salman Agha and co. it will be an interesting contest on the night. Toss at 8 PM IST.
First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:29 PM IST