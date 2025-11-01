Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20I: PAK fielding first; Shaheen comes back in XI
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The third T20I between Pakistan and South Africa tonight at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is promising to be a thrilling encounter with the series evenly poised at 1-1. Pakistan skipper Salman Agha has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.
South Africa took the lead in the series with a dominant 55-run victory in the opening match in Rawalpindi. George Linde's all-round brilliance, coupled with Reeza Hendricks' fiery 60 off 40 balls at the top, set up a comprehensive win for the visitors.
However, Pakistan responded with a resounding performance in the second T20I in Lahore, winning by nine wickets. The Pakistani pacers, spearheaded by Salman Mirza and Faheem Ashraf, dismantled South Africa’s batting, before Saim Ayub's explosive half-century led the hosts to a comfortable victory.
Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20: Playing 11
Pakistan Playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq
South Africa Playing 11: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman
Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the 3rd T20I between Pakistan and South Africa will take place at 8 PM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 live telecast: The live telecast of the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 match will not be available in India.
Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 live streaming: The live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 match will be available on the Sports TV Youtube app in India.
Check all the live updates of the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20 match from Lahore here.
8:27 PM
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20I: Action begins!
The action begins in Lahore with SA openers out on the field now.
8:16 PM
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20I: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball of the night as the anticipation builds up among the home crowd.
8:07 PM
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 3rd T20I: Playing 11 for both sides!
8:01 PM
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 3rd T20I: Salman Agha wins the toss!
Pakistan skipper Salman Agha has won the toss and decided to bowl first
7:45 PM
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 3rd T20I: Will Shaheen return?
With Salman Mirza bagging a 3-fer in the last match, will Shaheen Afridi replace him in the final T20I or wil the pacer retain his pace?
7:40 PM
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES 3rd T20I: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 20 minutes away from the toss of the 3rd and final match of the series.
7:36 PM
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20I: Can SA bounce back?
It hasn't been all negative for the visitors, as they were in control during the opening T20I, setting a total of over 190 and successfully defending it, with Corbin Bosch taking four wickets. Both matches so far have been one-sided. Will the final game provide the thrilling contest this series is calling for?
7:28 PM
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20I: All to play for in Lahore!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd T20I between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore. With the series tied at 1-1, the winner will be crowned as the series winner on the night. Toss at 8 PM IST.
