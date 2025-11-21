Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars: Traveen gets his 2nd; Faiq departs on 7

Pakistan A (PAK A) clash with Sri Lanka A (SL A) in the second semi-final of the 2025 Asia Cup Rising Stars at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha today. Sri Lanka skipper Dunith Wellalage has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night.

Led by Irfan Khan, Pakistan A topped Group B with a flawless record, winning all three of their matches. Their campaign included comfortable victories over Oman and the UAE, but it was their eight-wicket triumph over arch-rivals India A that will boost their confidence heading into the knockouts. The team’s consistency with both bat and ball has made them one of the most formidable sides in the tournament, and they will be looking to carry that momentum into this high-stakes encounter.

Sri Lanka A, captained by Dunith Wellalage, had a shaky start to the tournament, suffering a three-wicket defeat at the hands of Afghanistan A. However, they bounced back strongly, registering consecutive wins over Hong Kong and Bangladesh A to secure second place in their group and book their spot in the semi-finals. Their ability to recover from early setbacks and adapt under pressure will be key against a strong Pakistan A side.

Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Playing 11

Sri Lanka A Playing 11: Nishan Madushka(w), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage(c), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Garuka Sanketh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew

Pakistan A playing 11: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori (WK), Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan (C), Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Shahzad, Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Rising stars semi-final live telecast: The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Rising stars live streaming: The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.