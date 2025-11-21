Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars: SL win the toss; elect to field first
With a place in the final at stake, both teams will aim to assert dominance early, making this semi-final a must-watch clash for fans of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Pakistan A (PAK A) clash with Sri Lanka A (SL A) in the second semi-final of the 2025 Asia Cup Rising Stars at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha today. Sri Lanka skipper Dunith Wellalage has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night.
Led by Irfan Khan, Pakistan A topped Group B with a flawless record, winning all three of their matches. Their campaign included comfortable victories over Oman and the UAE, but it was their eight-wicket triumph over arch-rivals India A that will boost their confidence heading into the knockouts. The team’s consistency with both bat and ball has made them one of the most formidable sides in the tournament, and they will be looking to carry that momentum into this high-stakes encounter.
Sri Lanka A, captained by Dunith Wellalage, had a shaky start to the tournament, suffering a three-wicket defeat at the hands of Afghanistan A. However, they bounced back strongly, registering consecutive wins over Hong Kong and Bangladesh A to secure second place in their group and book their spot in the semi-finals. Their ability to recover from early setbacks and adapt under pressure will be key against a strong Pakistan A side.
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Playing 11
Sri Lanka A Playing 11: Nishan Madushka(w), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage(c), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Garuka Sanketh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew
Pakistan A playing 11: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori (WK), Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan (C), Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Shahzad, Shahid Aziz, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Rising stars semi-final live telecast: The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Rising stars live streaming: The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
7:50 PM
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asa Cup Rising Stars SF 2: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 10 minutes away from the first ball of the night as the anticipation builds up among both camps.
7:41 PM
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asa Cup Rising Stars SF 2: Wellalage wins the toss!
Sri Lanka skipper Wellalage has won the toss and decided to field first in the final 4 clash.
7:16 PM
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asa Cup Rising Stars SF 2: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss on the night as the final spot in the final will be up for grabs soon.
7:15 PM
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asa Cup Rising Stars SF 2: Can Sadaqat cruise PAK to victory again?
Maaz Sadaqat has been the tournament’s most impressive batter so far. Across three matches, he has piled up 212 runs without being dismissed even once. The left-hander boasts a remarkable strike rate of 182.76 and will be eager to provide his team with another explosive start on Friday.
7:02 PM
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asa Cup Rising Stars SF 2: Who will meet BAN in final?
Hello and welcom to the live coverage of the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Doha tonight. The tie will determine who will meet Bangladesh in the final clash as the Bangla Tigers edged out IND in a thrilling tie decided by a super over. Toss at 7:30 PM IST
First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 7:00 PM IST