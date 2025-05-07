Pant or Gill: Who will replace Rohit as new India Test team captain?

In a surprise move on Wednesday evening (May 7, 2025), India captain Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma announced retirement from the longest format of cricket with immediate effect. Rohit made the announcement through an Instagram post, where he shared a picture of his Test cap (280th player to represent India) along with the text that read:

"Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format."

The Indian cricket team is set to travel to England next month for a five-match series, and with Rohit now retired, the BCCI will be naming a new captain for India in the longest format. Earlier, Bumrah led India during the Test series against Australia, but with his lingering back issues, it was reported a few days ago by The Indian Express that the pacer will not be given any leadership role—at least in the England series—to manage his workload.

The same report also suggested that the selection committee might look towards Shubman Gill or Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant or Shubman Gill: Who will be Rohit’s successor?

The southpaw Rishabh Pant has been one of India’s best batters in Tests in recent years, playing multiple match-winning knocks. He also dons the wicketkeeping gloves during his time in the team and actively takes part in the decision-making process. However, he is yet to prove his worth as a skipper.

Rishabh Pant’s captaincy record and Test stats On the other hand, Gill has been a major part of the Indian cricket team in recent years and is also seen as a future leader within the team management. Gill was also named India’s vice-captain to Rohit Sharma in the ODI format. Since the Punjab batter is likely to take Rohit’s place in the Test team as well, it is highly likely that he will be named India’s red-ball captain ahead of Pant.

Rishabh Pant has so far captained in 54 IPL matches, out of which he has won 28 matches and lost 25, while one match ended in no contest. In addition, he has also led Team India in 5 T20I matches, out of which he has won 2, lost 2, and one ended in no contest.

Rishabh Pant’s Test career in numbers:

Span Mat Inns Runs HS Avg SR 100s 50s 2018–2025 43 75 2948 159* 42.11 73.62 6 15

Shubman Gill’s captaincy record and Test stats

Shubman Gill has so far led Gujarat Titans in the IPL. He has captained in 25 matches, out of which he has won 14 and lost 10, while one match ended in no contest. In addition, he has also led Team India in five T20Is, out of which he has been on the winning side four times and lost once.

Shubman Gill’s Test career in numbers:

Span Mat Inns Runs HS Avg SR 100s 50s 2020–2025 32 59 1893 128 35.05 59.92 5 7

Why Bumrah will not be considered for the captaincy role