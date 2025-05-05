Asia Cup controversy: Ex-PAK players criticise Sunil Gavaskar; Here's why

A wave of criticism has emerged from former Pakistani cricketers in response to recent remarks by Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, who speculated that Pakistan might be absent from the upcoming Asia Cup—co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka—due to escalating political tensions between the neighboring nations.

The controversy follows a tragic militant attack in Kashmir, where 26 tourists lost their lives. India has accused Pakistan of harboring terrorist elements, prompting severe diplomatic fallout. In response, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and signaled the possibility of further retaliatory actions.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: SRH vs DC head-to-head, Hyderabad weather forecast, toss stats Appearing on an Indian news channel, Gavaskar commented that the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) traditionally aligns its decisions with the stance of the Indian government. Given the current state of affairs, he suggested that Pakistan’s participation in the regional cricket event could be in doubt.

Javed Miandad, a key figure in Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning team, expressed dismay over Gavaskar’s statement. Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Miandad said, “It’s hard to believe Sunny bhai would say something like this. He’s always been a humble and respectable person who stayed away from political commentary.”

Former Pakistan spinner Iqbal Qasim echoed similar sentiments. “Gavaskar has long been respected on both sides of the border. It's unfortunate to see politics creeping into cricket like this,” he remarked.

Basit Ali, another former Pakistani cricketer, offered a much stronger reaction, labeling Gavaskar’s comments as “foolish.” He questioned the basis of such claims, urging both sides to await the results of an investigation before drawing conclusions. “Cricket must rise above political animosity,” he asserted.

Former leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed took a philosophical approach, quoting Hazrat Ali (RA): “Do not make decisions in anger that you may regret later.” He highlighted Pakistan’s vital role in global cricket and warned against using sports as a tool for political posturing.

Current Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan maintained a balanced tone, stating, “Regardless of political developments, cricket should continue. It’s something that unites people.”

A poll now circulates, asking whether former athletes should weigh in on politically charged issues affecting the sports world. The responses are split—some believe cricketers should stick to the game, while others feel they have a platform to drive meaningful change.