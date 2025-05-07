Ayush to Angkrish: Most expensive buys in T20 Mumbai League 2025 auction

The T20 Mumbai League 2025, scheduled from May 26 to June 8, is all set to showcase the city’s finest domestic cricketing talent in its much-anticipated third edition. Adding to the build-up, the player auction is being held today, with franchises aggressively bidding for IPL-experienced youngsters and emerging local stars.

ALSO READ: PBKS, DC stuck in Dharamsala as airport shuts down post Operation Sindoor The auction served as a platform for Mumbai’s next-gen cricketers to take centre stage, with significant sums shelled out for promising names. Musheer Khan, part of the Punjab Kings’ IPL squad, was one of the most expensive buys at Rs 15 lakh, while Ayush Mhatre, fresh off his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings, fetched Rs 14.75 lakh, with Suryansh Shedge, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and others also earning big contracts.

However, in a surprising bid, 24-year-old Atharva Ankolekar, who was the highest wicket-taker in the 2019 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup, has so far been the most expensive buy in the auction after Eagle Thane Strikers bid Rs 16.25 lakh for him.

But who are the other players who successfully went under the hammer today in the T20 Mumbai League 2025? Check the full list below.

Full list of most expensive players in T20 Mumbai League 2025: