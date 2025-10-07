Home / Cricket / News / Pant poised for Ranji Trophy Round 2 comeback after 3-month injury absence

Pant poised for Ranji Trophy Round 2 comeback after 3-month injury absence

Pant will undergo a comprehensive fitness evaluation at the National Cricket Academy's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru

Rishabh Pant coming out to bat in Manchester
Rishabh Pant coming out to bat in Manchester despite injury
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After nearly three months on the sidelines, Rishabh Pant is on the brink of returning to competitive cricket, with the explosive wicketkeeper-batter likely to feature in the second round of the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy starting October 25. The Delhi cricketer, who fractured his right foot during the Old Trafford Test in July, has entered the final phase of rehabilitation and could soon resume red-ball action — a step that might pave his way back to the national Test side for the upcoming home series against South Africa beginning November 14. Sources close to the selection committee hinted that chief selector Ajit Agarkar has already earmarked Pant as a potential inclusion, provided he clears his fitness assessment later this week. 

Fitness test at CoE to determine comeback

Pant will undergo a comprehensive fitness evaluation at the National Cricket Academy’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. His recovery has reportedly gone as planned — his cast was removed more than three weeks ago, and he is now moving freely without discomfort. According to those aware of his progress, the southpaw has been focusing on mobility and strength-building drills while also spending quality time in the nets to sharpen his batting.

Delhi keeping fingers crossed

While Pant is keen to rejoin Delhi as soon as possible, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has indicated that he remains “slightly doubtful” for the opening-round fixture against Hyderabad from October 15. If cleared in time, he is expected to link up with the squad for the second round and could also take over the captaincy from Ayush Badoni, who will lead in his absence.

Return path to India Test team

Pant’s injury during the England series had forced India to rely on Dhruv Jurel and N. Jagadeesan as wicketkeeping options for the ongoing West Indies Tests. His potential return through domestic cricket is being seen as a crucial step towards reclaiming his spot in the Test squad. Selectors reportedly view the Ranji stint as an ideal proving ground before South Africa’s visit.

Focus on long-term fitness

The 27-year-old’s immediate target is to achieve full match fitness, with the white-ball tour of Australia ruled out earlier due to the absence of a “return-to-play” certificate. Team sources believe the Ranji games will help him regain rhythm behind the stumps and rebuild his batting confidence after a lengthy lay-off.
 
With the selectors and Delhi team management both optimistic, Pant’s anticipated return could mark the beginning of another chapter in his eventful cricketing journey.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, squad, live timing (IST), streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: IND, AUS, ENG, PAK position

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: ENG-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

Marsh continues to lead as Australia announces squad for ODIs vs India

Indian players to play in Lanka Premier League for the first time in 2025

Topics :Rishabh PantCricket NewsRanji TrophyDomestic cricket

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story