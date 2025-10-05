ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: IND, AUS, ENG, PAK position

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table:
|Pos
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|N/R
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|India Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.515
|2
|Australia Women
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.78
|3
|England Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.773
|4
|Bangladesh Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.623
|5
|Sri Lanka Women
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|-1.255
|6
|Pakistan Women
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1.777
|7
|New Zealand Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1.78
|8
|South Africa Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-3.77
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Format
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Top Batters
Top 10 run-scorers of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|100
|50
|1
|Ashleigh Gardner
|AUS-W
|1
|115
|115
|1
|-
|2
|Sophie Devine
|NZ-W
|1
|112
|112
|1
|-
|3
|Harleen Deol
|IND-W
|2
|94
|48
|0
|-
|4
|Sidra Amin
|PAK-W
|2
|81
|81
|0
|1
|5
|Deepti Sharma
|IND-W
|2
|78
|53
|0
|1
|6
|Pratika Rawal
|IND-W
|2
|68
|37
|0
|-
|7
|Amanjot Kaur
|IND-W
|1
|57
|57
|0
|1
|8
|Rubya Haider
|BAN-W
|1
|54
|54*
|0
|1
|9
|Sneh Rana
|IND-W
|2
|48
|28*
|0
|-
|10
|Phoebe Litchfield
|AUS-W
|1
|45
|45
|0
|-
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Top Bowlers
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Inns
|Wkts
|BBI
|4w
|5w
|1
|Deepti Sharma
|IND-W
|2
|2
|6
|3/45
|-
|-
|2
|Diana Baig
|PAK-W
|2
|2
|5
|4/69
|1
|-
|3
|Inoka Ranaweera
|SL-W
|1
|1
|4
|4/46
|1
|-
|4
|Komalpreet Goud
|IND-W
|2
|2
|4
|3/20
|-
|-
|5
|Sneh Rana
|IND-W
|2
|2
|4
|2/32
|-
|-
|6
|Shorna Akter
|BAN-W
|1
|1
|3
|3/5
|-
|-
|7
|Lauren Smith
|ENG-W
|1
|1
|3
|3/7
|-
|-
|8
|Sophie Molineux
|AUS-W
|1
|1
|3
|3/25
|-
|-
|9
|Annabel Sutherland
|AUS-W
|1
|1
|3
|3/26
|-
|-
|10
|Lea Tahuhu
|NZ-W
|1
|1
|3
|3/42
|-
|-
