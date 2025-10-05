ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: IND, AUS, ENG, PAK position

ALSO READ: PAK captain Fatima argues with umpire after Muneeba's controversial run-out The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is only six matches old and has already started to heat up the competition. The hosts India, who started their campaign with a big win over Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, beat Pakistan today in Colombo to jump to the top of the points table with four points from two games. They replaced Australia at the top, whose second game against Sri Lanka on Saturday was washed out due to rain. As a result, they only have three points from two games. England and Bangladesh are the other two teams in the top four with two points from three games each.

In the latter half of the table, Sri Lanka, with one point, are at the number five spot, while New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa are the bottom three, with all three teams still searching for their first points in the tournament.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table:

Pos Team M W L T N/R Pts NRR 1 India Women 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.515 2 Australia Women 2 1 0 0 1 3 1.78 3 England Women 1 1 0 0 0 2 3.773 4 Bangladesh Women 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.623 5 Sri Lanka Women 2 0 1 0 1 1 -1.255 6 Pakistan Women 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.777 7 New Zealand Women 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.78 8 South Africa Women 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.77

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Format

The Women’s World Cup follows the same format as the Men’s, where all participating teams — i.e. eight teams — will play one game against every other team, with the top four teams then clashing in the semifinals, and the winners of those two semifinals will then face each other in the title clash on Sunday, November 2.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Top Batters

The batters list in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is currently led by Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner, who, despite playing just one full game, has 115 runs to her name. New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine is at number two with 112 runs from one match, while India’s Harleen Deol is at the number three spot with 94 runs from two matches.

Top 10 run-scorers of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: