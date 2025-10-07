Marsh continues to lead as Australia announces squad for ODIs vs India

ALSO READ: India squad for Australia tour: Gill replaces Sharma as new ODI captain After India announced their squad for the Australia tour last week, the hosts have now followed suit by naming their teams for the upcoming three-match ODI series and the first two T20Is. Mitchell Marsh will continue to lead the side in Pat Cummins’ absence as Australia look to fine-tune their combinations ahead of a busy home summer that includes the Ashes and preparations for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The series, starting October 19 in Perth, marks the return of star pacer Mitchell Starc to the ODI set-up. The selectors have also brought back Matthew Short, Mitchell Owen and Matthew Renshaw, rewarding consistent domestic form and fitness recoveries, while several senior players have been rested with long-term workload management in mind.

Starc returns for ODI series Ace pacer Mitchell Starc will make his first appearance of the season after missing the South Africa tour to manage his workload ahead of the home Ashes. Starc, who has retired from T20Is, headlines a 15-member ODI squad that also features returns for Matthew Short and Mitchell Owen following recoveries from a side strain and concussion, respectively. Matthew Renshaw has also earned a recall to the 50-over set-up after a strong run with Australia A and Queensland. Marnus Labuschagne, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie and Matthew Kuhnemann — all part of Australia’s previous ODI assignment in August — have been left out.

Mitchell Marsh continues as captain, with regular skipper Pat Cummins sitting out to focus on regaining full fitness ahead of the Ashes beginning November 21. Blend of youth and experience The ODI squad strikes a balance between youth and experience. Travis Head, Josh Inglis, and all-rounders Cameron Green and Cooper Connolly add batting depth alongside Marsh. The pace unit features Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis — both Bartlett and Dwarshuis capable of adding runs lower down the order. Adam Zampa remains the lone frontline spinner. Alex Carey will miss the opening ODI in Perth due to Sheffield Shield commitments but will return for the remaining two matches.

Selection chair George Bailey said the squad was picked with long-term management in mind, adding that the selectors wanted to ensure players transition smoothly between formats ahead of the domestic and international season. Inglis and Ellis return for T20Is, Maxwell still out For the T20I series beginning October 29, Josh Inglis and Nathan Ellis return after recovering from injury and paternity leave, respectively. Glenn Maxwell, however, remains unavailable due to a wrist injury. The T20I squad features an explosive batting core including Travis Head, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short and Mitchell Owen. The pace attack will be led by Hazlewood, Ellis, Bartlett and Dwarshuis, with Zampa and Matthew Kuhnemann handling spin duties.