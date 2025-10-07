Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, squad, live timing (IST), streaming

India has named Shubman Gill as the new skipper for ODIs, replacing Rohit Sharma, ahead of the Australia series

India vs Australia ODI series
After a heated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which saw Australia regain the coveted trophy after almost a decade by beating India 3-1 in the five-match series, the Men in Blue are all set for another down-under tour against the Aussies — this time for a three-match ODI and a five-match T20 series. The series will kick off on Sunday, October 19, with the first ODI at Optus Stadium in Perth.
 
Both teams have announced their squads for the ODIs, with India naming Shubman Gill as the new skipper of the format, replacing Rohit Sharma, who will now play as a batter. Australia’s regular ODI skipper Pat Cummins has also decided to sit out of the series to focus on the Ashes. Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia in the absence of Cummins. 

India eyeing 2027 World Cup glory with Gill at the helm

While announcing Shubman Gill as the new skipper for ODIs, the chief selector of the Indian cricket team, Ajit Agarkar, said that having three different captains for three formats seems a little extra work for the management. With Gill already showing potential as a leader ever since he took on the captain’s role in Test cricket, Agarkar said the team needs to focus on the ODI World Cup in 2027.
 
Since the format is the least played among the three, he added that it is important to give the next leader some time with the team to help him prepare the best possible playing 11 for the marquee event.

Last dance for Indian stalwarts?

With Rohit removed from ODI captaincy and Ajit Agarkar not commenting on the BCCI’s plans for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the 2027 World Cup, fans can expect that India’s tour of Australia might be the last time they see Rohit and Virat in the Indian jersey.
 
The duo has already announced their retirement from T20Is and Tests. With Gill now named the new captain, Rohit and Virat will not have the immunity they once wielded as the team’s irreplaceable seniors. Agarkar has passively hinted that going forward, all selections will be made based on performances, which means if Kohli and Rohit fail to deliver with the bat, they might be axed from the side. With no other format left to prove their form, this might just mark the end of their illustrious careers with the Men in Blue.

Kohli still on safer side than Rohit for ODI WC 2027

The main reason behind the BCCI looking past Kohli and Rohit for the ICC 2027 ODI World Cup is their age factor. Kohli will be 38 by the time the tournament arrives, while Rohit will be 40.
 
Given the level of fitness Kohli maintains and the kind of performances he has delivered in recent ICC tournaments, the BCCI might still be willing to take a risk by including him in its plans, as many players have continued their careers until 38.
 
However, the same cannot be said about Rohit, who will be 40, and regardless of his contributions to the team in the past, the BCCI will have no issue looking past him if the two-time ICC tournament-winning skipper fails to deliver with the bat in the coming months.

India vs Australia ODI series: Venues

  • Optus Stadium, Perth
  • Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
  • Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

India vs Australia ODI series: Full schedule

Date Day Match Venue Match Time (GMT) Local Time Timing (IST) 
10/19/25 Sunday Australia vs India, 1st ODI Perth Stadium, Perth 03:30 AM GMT 11:30 AM LOCAL 9:00 AM IST
10/23/25 Thursday Australia vs India, 2nd ODI Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 03:30 AM GMT 02:00 PM LOCAL 9:00 AM IST
10/25/25 Saturday Australia vs India, 3rd ODI Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 03:30 AM GMT 02:30 PM LOCAL 9:00 AM IST

India vs Australia ODI series: Full squads

India squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna
 
Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India vs Australia ODI series: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Australia ODI series begin? 
The India vs Australia ODI series will begin with the first ODI on Sunday, October 19.
 
What are the venues for the India vs Australia ODI series? 
Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney will host the three ODI matches of the India vs Australia series starting October 19.
 
What time will the toss for the India vs Australia ODI matches take place? 
The toss for all three India vs Australia ODI matches will take place at 8:30 PM IST.
 
When will the first ball of all three ODI matches of the India vs Australia series be bowled? 
The first ball of all three ODI matches between India and Australia will be bowled at 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia ODI series in India? 
Star Sports Network will live telecast all three India vs Australia ODI matches in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia ODI series in India? 
JioHotstar, through its app and website, will live stream all three India vs Australia ODI matches in India.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

