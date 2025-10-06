Home / Cricket / News / Indian players to play in Lanka Premier League for the first time in 2025

The LPL 2025 will feature five franchises competing in a double-round robin format. Each team will face the others twice, making up 20 league games

The upcoming sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), beginning on December 1, is set to make history as Indian cricketers are expected to participate in the tournament for the very first time. The inclusion of Indian players, whose names will be revealed shortly, adds a new layer of excitement for fans across the subcontinent. The 2025 edition will feature 24 matches spread across Colombo, Kandy, and Dambulla, with five franchises vying for supremacy. Organisers believe this move will not only elevate the league’s profile but also provide high-quality match exposure in a crucial cricketing year. With global stars and young talent sharing the stage, the LPL 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated editions yet. 

Tournament structure and venues

The LPL 2025 will see five franchises competing in a double round-robin format. Each team will face the others twice, making up 20 league games, before the tournament moves into the playoffs. The knockout phase consists of four matches: Qualifier 1 between the top two teams, the Eliminator featuring the third and fourth-placed sides, Qualifier 2 between the Eliminator winner and the loser of Qualifier 1, and finally, the grand finale. Matches will be staged at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy, and the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Indian cricketers join the fray

For the first time in the league’s history, Indian players are expected to line up alongside international and Sri Lankan stars. Organisers highlighted that this addition would “add a whole new level of excitement” to the tournament, as fans eagerly await the announcement of the participating Indian names. Their involvement is seen as a significant milestone, broadening the appeal of the competition.

Focus on talent and preparation

Tournament Director Samantha Dodanwela said the scheduling of the event was carefully planned to ensure maximum exposure and competitive practice ahead of a major global cricketing year. He emphasised that the LPL had already become a platform for young cricketers to showcase their skills, often making an impact alongside international icons. Dodanwela added that this edition could once again unearth fresh talent capable of shining on the world stage, while also offering teams vital preparation before bigger assignments.

Topics :Cricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

