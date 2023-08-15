IND vs AUS ODIs: Australia captain Cummins likely to be fit by India tour

Australia captain Pat Cummins has been suffering from an injured finger, and the premier pacer has set the timeline for his return to international cricket by late September during the India tour for One-Day International (ODI) series.

Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, Australia will be in India for three-match ODI series, which would be a precursor before the two teams meet in the 50-over World Cup opener on October 8. The matches of the bilateral series will take place on September 22, 24 and 27 in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot.

How did Pat Cummins get injured?

Cummins fractured his wrist during the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval (July 27-31) and has been advised to rest for six weeks.





ALSO READ: ODI World Cup 2023 tickets: Registration begins on Aug 15; check key dates The pace bowler is set to miss Australia's five-match ODI series against South Africa between September 7 and 17.

Also Read IRE vs IND T20s full schedule, match timings (IST), squads, live streaming Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming BCCI appoints Nooshin Al Khadeer as interim coach for women's team: Report Rahul, Iyer fitness update: Shreyas, KL likely to miss Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga retires from Test cricket ODI World Cup 2023 tickets: Registration begins on Aug 15; check key dates Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Paudel, Sandeep Lamichhane key names in Nepal squad Dewald Brevis receives maiden South Africa call-up for Australia series Shaheen Afridi signs three-year deal with ILT20 franchise Desert Vipers

"I'll head over to South Africa at the back end of that leg. But we're looking more at those one-dayers (against India) ahead of the World Cup."

"It shouldn't be too bad. Another few weeks and it'll be right," said Cummins, hoping he would play in the World Cup in India from October 5 to November 19.

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule and match timings



Date Match Details Venue Time Sep 22, Fri IND vs AUS 1st ODI Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 1:30 PM Sep 24, Sun IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 1:30 PM Sep 27, Wed IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 1:30 PM