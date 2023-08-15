IND vs AUS ODIs: Australia captain Cummins likely to be fit by India tour

Australia captain Pat Cummins has been suffering from an injured finger, and the premier pacer has set the timeline for his return to international cricket by late September during the India tour for One-Day International (ODI) series.
Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, Australia will be in India for three-match ODI series, which would be a precursor before the two teams meet in the 50-over World Cup opener on October 8. The matches of the bilateral series will take place on September 22, 24 and 27 in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot.
How did Pat Cummins get injured?
Cummins fractured his wrist during the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval (July 27-31) and has been advised to rest for six weeks.
The pace bowler is set to miss Australia's five-match ODI series against South Africa between September 7 and 17.
"I'll head over to South Africa at the back end of that leg. But we're looking more at those one-dayers (against India) ahead of the World Cup."
"It shouldn't be too bad. Another few weeks and it'll be right," said Cummins, hoping he would play in the World Cup in India from October 5 to November 19.
India vs Australia ODIs full schedule and match timings
|Date
|Match Details
|Venue
|Time
|Sep 22, Fri
|IND vs AUS 1st ODI
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|1:30 PM
|Sep 24, Sun
|IND vs AUS 2nd ODI
|Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
|1:30 PM
|Sep 27, Wed
|IND vs AUS 3rd ODI
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|1:30 PM
ICC World Cup 2023: Australia full schedule, match timings and venues
|Date
|Match Details
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Oct 08, Sun
|India vs Australia
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|2:00 PM
|Oct 12, Thu
|Australia vs South Africa
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|2:00 PM
|Oct 16, Mon
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|2:00 PM
|Oct 20, Fri
|Australia vs Pakistan
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|2:00 PM
|Oct 25, Wed
|Australia vs Netherlands
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|2:00 PM
|Oct 28, Sat
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|10:30 AM
|Nov 04, Sat
|England vs Australia
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|2:00 PM
|Nov 07, Tue
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|2:00 PM
|Nov 11, Sat
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|10:30 AM