Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

IND vs AUS ODIs: Australia captain Cummins likely to be fit by India tour

I'll head over to South Africa at the back end of that leg. But we're looking more at those one-dayers (against India) ahead of the World Cup, says Australia captain Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 1:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Australia captain Pat Cummins has been suffering from an injured finger, and the premier pacer has set the timeline for his return to international cricket by late September during the India tour for One-Day International (ODI) series. 

Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, Australia will be in India for three-match ODI series, which would be a precursor before the two teams meet in the 50-over World Cup opener on October 8. The matches of the bilateral series will take place on September 22, 24 and 27 in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot.

How did Pat Cummins get injured?

Cummins fractured his wrist during the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval (July 27-31) and has been advised to rest for six weeks.

The pace bowler is set to miss Australia's five-match ODI series against South Africa between September 7 and 17. 

Also Read

IRE vs IND T20s full schedule, match timings (IST), squads, live streaming

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

BCCI appoints Nooshin Al Khadeer as interim coach for women's team: Report

Rahul, Iyer fitness update: Shreyas, KL likely to miss Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga retires from Test cricket

ODI World Cup 2023 tickets: Registration begins on Aug 15; check key dates

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Paudel, Sandeep Lamichhane key names in Nepal squad

Dewald Brevis receives maiden South Africa call-up for Australia series

Shaheen Afridi signs three-year deal with ILT20 franchise Desert Vipers


"I'll head over to South Africa at the back end of that leg. But we're looking more at those one-dayers (against India) ahead of the World Cup."

"It shouldn't be too bad. Another few weeks and it'll be right," said Cummins, hoping he would play in the World Cup in India from October 5 to November 19.

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule and match timings


Date Match Details Venue Time
Sep 22, Fri IND vs AUS 1st ODI Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 1:30 PM
Sep 24, Sun IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 1:30 PM
Sep 27, Wed IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 1:30 PM

ICC World Cup 2023: Australia full schedule, match timings and venues


Date Match Details Venue Time (IST)
Oct 08, Sun India vs Australia MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 2:00 PM
Oct 12, Thu Australia vs South Africa Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 2:00 PM
Oct 16, Mon Australia vs Sri Lanka Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 2:00 PM
Oct 20, Fri Australia vs Pakistan M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 2:00 PM
Oct 25, Wed Australia vs Netherlands Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2:00 PM
Oct 28, Sat Australia vs New Zealand Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 10:30 AM
Nov 04, Sat England vs Australia Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2:00 PM
Nov 07, Tue Australia vs Afghanistan Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2:00 PM
Nov 11, Sat Australia vs Bangladesh Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 10:30 AM

 

Topics : Pat Cummins India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Australia cricket team BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon