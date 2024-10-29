Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PCB appoints local former first-class player as Pakistan's fielding coach

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB
Press Trust of India Karachi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 7:28 PM IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opted for a local former first class player, Mohammad Masroor, to work as the national team's fielding coach on the tour of Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Masroor, who was renowned for his excellent fielding abilities, has been given a three-tour contract after he had worked with the national team during the last two Tests against England.

"The red ball head coach, Jason Gillispie, was pretty impressed by the work and methods of Masroor and recommended he be appointed as fielding coach for coming white ball tours as well," a PCB source said.

Masroor has vast experience working as head coach with the Pakistan Shaheen and under-19 teams in the past and has recently been on the coaching staff of domestic teams because of his coaching credentials.

He was also assistant to Australian Steve Rixon some years back before the latter resigned after differences with the PCB.

The Pakistan players have in recent times come under fire for their poor fielding and the source said that when the two foreign coaches, Gillispie and Gary Kirsten, took over they had stressed on having a professional fielding coach with the teams.

Pakistan cricket teamPCB

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

