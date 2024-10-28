MS Dhoni on Test cricket: Loves today's result-driven, aggressive batting

India’s legendary captain MS Dhoni has openly supported the modern approach in Test cricket, where batters adopt an aggressive style that aims for a result rather than a draw. Dhoni believes the attack-focused mindset benefits the game, making it more appealing and meaningful for players and spectators alike.

Dhoni lauds "Bazball" and Thrilling Test Matches

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Auction: Dhoni confirms availability for Chennai Super Kings At a recent event, Dhoni praised the result-driven, aggressive approach popularly called "Bazball" that teams are now embracing. He noted how this style has transformed Test matches into thrilling and more definitive contests, offering fans an exciting viewing experience.

Five Days of Cricket Deserve a Result, says Dhoni

A strong proponent of outcome-oriented cricket, Dhoni emphasised the importance of having a result after five days of play. "Imagine explaining to someone who doesn’t know cricket that we play for five days, and yet sometimes have no result. That’s not ideal for the game," Dhoni remarked, highlighting the evolution of Test cricket.

Dhoni on the Evolution of Scoring in Cricket

Commenting on cricket’s evolution, Dhoni noted how scores once deemed safe in One Day Internationals are now even surpassed in T20s, reflecting a shift in batting strategies across all formats. “It’s just a way to play cricket,” Dhoni said, adding that labels like "Bazball" add interest and allow fans to relate to the game’s changing nature.

Dhoni Reflects on the Challenges of Drawn-Out Test Matches

Drawing from his 90-Test career, Dhoni reflected on the frustration of drawn matches, especially on the fifth day. "The toughest part of a Test match was the fifth day, when it was clearly headed for a draw," he shared. Dhoni explained how this change in approach ensures that players stay engaged and aim for a result, keeping the sport alive and competitive.