PCB bans Pak's future participation in WCL after boycott saga with India

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a sweeping ban on all future participation in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), a prominent T20 league featuring retired and non-contracted cricket greats from major nations. This decisive move came in response to what PCB described as "blatant bias" and unsporting conduct by WCL organisers during the recent edition of the tournament.

The controversy ignited after the India Champions twice refused to face Pakistan, first in the group stage, then in the semi-final, over heightened political tensions following the Pahalgam terror incident earlier this year, forcing the organisers to cancel those fixtures and award shared points, a decision that has drawn sharp criticism from the Pakistani board.

What sparked the furore at the WCL? The 2025 WCL, held in England and co-owned by figures from both cricket and Bollywood, found itself at the centre of a diplomatic and sporting storm. Indian players, including famous names like Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, declined to play Pakistan, citing national sentiment in the aftermath of a terror attack. This stance resulted in the group stage clash being called off, with both sides being given equal points—a decision organisers justified in light of India’s unwillingness to play. The same scenario unfolded during the semi-final, where the India Champions again refused to play, resulting in Pakistan advancing straight to the final against South Africa.

PCB lambasted these actions as undermining both “the spirit of the game” and the reputation of the championship itself, accusing the WCL of “hypocrisy and bias” in their handling of the withdrawals. According to officials, the core disappointment stemmed from the tournament’s “selective” approach—upholding the ideal of ‘peace through sport’ only when convenient, while allowing politics and commercial motives to dictate the outcome at other times. The board said that such decisions send a deeply regrettable message to the sporting world about the intrusion of narrow nationalistic narratives into cricket. Blanket Ban and its implications A “blanket ban” refers to a complete and all-encompassing prohibition, leaving no room for exceptions. In this case, the PCB’s action forbids any future PCB-sanctioned teams or players from being involved with the WCL under any circumstances, as the board can no longer condone events “where fundamental principles of fair play and unbiased administration are compromised by external pressures.”

It’s not just a ban targeting a specific season or team; it covers all future editions and iterations of the event, regardless of changes to format or personnel. Additionally, PCB has extended restrictions on the use of Pakistan’s name in any private cricket league without explicit official clearance, vowing legal action against organisers who do so without sanction. This clampdown aims to maintain the nation’s dignity in the wake of what board directors called “hurtful” conduct and to ensure that only reputable, approved tournaments may use the country as a representative banner going forward. PCB’s stand on politics in sport In statements that echo the board’s broader philosophy, PCB stressed that it “has always advocated the separation of sports and politics” and cannot countenance events where “the spirit of the game is overshadowed by skewed politics.”