West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

West Indies and Pakistan face off in the 2nd T20I of their 2025 series at the Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, Florida, on August 3. Pakistan leads the five-match series 1-0 after clinching a 14-run win in the opener, showing composure both with bat and ball. The Men in Green’s bowlers, spearheaded by experienced campaigners, effectively contained the West Indian power-hitters at the death. The hosts, boosted by their explosive batting line-up, will be determined to bounce back and keep the series alive, with big names expected to fire at home.

West Indies’ main concern lies in delivering under pressure, especially while chasing targets, so key players will need to step up. Pakistan, with the momentum in their favour, will look to continue their dominance using a balanced mix of attacking batting and disciplined bowling. Expect another high-octane contest as both teams push hard for a crucial victory in this vital middle clash of the series.

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20 live telecast and streaming details

When does the WI vs PAK 2nd T20I match take place?

The second T20I between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, August 3, 2025.

What is the venue of the WI vs PAK 2nd T20I match?

The match will be held at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

At what time will the live toss for the WI vs PAK 2nd T20I take place?

The toss for the WI vs PAK 2nd T20I match will take place at 5:00 AM IST.