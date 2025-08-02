West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

West Indies and Pakistan face off in the 2nd T20I of their 2025 series at the Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, Florida, on August 3. Pakistan leads the five-match series 1-0 after clinching a 14-run win in the opener, showing composure both with bat and ball. The Men in Green’s bowlers, spearheaded by experienced campaigners, effectively contained the West Indian power-hitters at the death. The hosts, boosted by their explosive batting line-up, will be determined to bounce back and keep the series alive, with big names expected to fire at home.
West Indies’ main concern lies in delivering under pressure, especially while chasing targets, so key players will need to step up. Pakistan, with the momentum in their favour, will look to continue their dominance using a balanced mix of attacking batting and disciplined bowling. Expect another high-octane contest as both teams push hard for a crucial victory in this vital middle clash of the series.
West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20 playing 11:
West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.
West Indies vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in T20Is
- Total matches played: 22
- West Indies won: 3
- Pakistan won: 16
- No result: 3
West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20I full squad
West Indies squad: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie.
Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.
West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20 live telecast and streaming details
When does the WI vs PAK 2nd T20I match take place?
The second T20I between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, August 3, 2025.
What is the venue of the WI vs PAK 2nd T20I match?
The match will be held at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.
At what time will the live toss for the WI vs PAK 2nd T20I take place?
The toss for the WI vs PAK 2nd T20I match will take place at 5:00 AM IST.
At what time will the WI vs PAK 2nd T20I match begin?
The first ball of the WI vs PAK 2nd T20I match is scheduled for 5:30 AM IST.
Which TV channel will live telecast the WI vs PAK 2nd T20I match in India?
The live telecast for the WI vs PAK 2nd T20I match will not be available in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the WI vs PAK 2nd T20I match in India?
Live streaming of the WI vs PAK 2nd T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.