West Indies vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, 2nd T20: West Indies on top with quick wickets

At Lauderhill in Florida, it's finallt time for the pivotal 2nd T20I between West Indies and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park today. With Pakistan holding a 1-0 advantage after their composed 14-run win in the opener, the stakes couldn't be higher for both sides in this three-match series. But before the first ball of the match was bowled Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the coin flip for the match and decided to bat first.

For the West Indies, this encounter is all about keeping themselves alive in the series and pushing for the decider match on Monday. After their powerful batting unit faltered during a critical chase in the first match and with pressure mounting from a string of recent defeats, the hosts are desperate for a spirited comeback. New faces have been drafted into the squad to cover for injured regulars, and the team will look to their aggressive batters and home support to spark a turnaround.

Check West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20 live full scorecard here On the flip side, Pakistan are eyeing a decisive blow. Their experienced pace and spin attack effectively stifled the West Indian hitters in the first match, especially Mohammad Nawaz, whose three-wicket over broke the backbone of the West Indies batting line-up. A win today would see Pakistan seal the T20I series with a game to spare—a significant boost as they prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the T20 format, and gain momentum.

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20 Playing 11 today

West Indies playing 11: Alick Athanaze, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Telecast in India

The live telecast of the West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match will not be available in India.

West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Live Streaming in India

The FanCode app will live-stream the West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match on both the application and website.

Stay tuned for the West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match live score and match updates here.