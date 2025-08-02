England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test Day 3: All eyes on Jaiswal; ENG aim for comeback

As the sun rises over the Oval, London, the 5th Test between India and England heads into an intense Day 3 with a chance to take control of the match on the line. India, despite trailing in the first four sessions of the match, came back with a fight to take the upper hand with a 52-run second-innings lead to end the second day’s play. India still have 8 wickets in hand and will try to extend their lead past 250 to put the hosts under pressure before the final innings.

Moreover, the first two days of the Test were heavily impacted by rain, but the weather report for Saturday is clear and sunny, which means batting conditions will be slightly better and the visitors will try to take full advantage of it.

JaisBall on display

In reply to England’s fiery start in their own Bazball style, India presented their own JaisBall at the Oval. Yashasvi Jaiswal took the English bowlers to the cleaners in the final session of Day 2 to complete yet another Test fifty against the English team. The visitors still have Gill, Nair, Jadeja, and Sundar to come out to bat, which means the stage is set for them to end the series in a 2-2 draw—if they do not face yet another batting collapse.

How can England make a comeback?

England had the chance to put India under pressure early in the second innings, but their sloppy fielding and unpredictable bowling helped India establish control in the game. England dropped two catches of Jaiswal, who went on to score a half-century. Moreover, losing their strike bowler Chris Woakes due to injury did not help the cause. They need to bowl strict lines and take their catches if they wish to keep the match alive for themselves.

What is the situation of the match ahead of Day 3?

India, after being bundled out for 224 in the first innings, cleaned up England for 247 despite a 92-run opening stand between Duckett and Crawley. In their second innings, India lost two big wickets in the form of KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan, but Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 not out), along with Akash Deep (4 not out), finished the day with the scoreboard reading India 75 for 2, leading the second innings by 52 runs.

India scorecard ahead of Day 3:

India 2nd Inning 75-2 (18 ov) CRR:4.17 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal Not out 51 49 7 2 104.08 KL Rahul c J Root b JC Tongue 7 28 1 0 25 Sai Sudharsan lbw b G Atkinson 11 29 1 0 37.93 Akash Deep Not out 4 2 1 0 200 Extras 2 (b 0, Ib 2, w 0, nb 0, p 0) Total 75 (2 wkts, 18 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Gus Atkinson 6 2 26 1 0 4.33 Josh Tongue 7 1 25 1 0 3.57 Jamie Overton 5 1 22 0 0 4.4

India vs England 5th Test Day 3: Live Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.

Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 3 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.

Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.

India vs England 5th Test Day 3: Free Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.

Stay tuned for India vs England 5th Test Day 3 live score and match updates here

