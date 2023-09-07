PCB demands compensation from Asian Cricket Council over Asia Cup schedule

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) head Zaka Ashraf has demanded compensation from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah for the loss of money they suffered due to Asia Cup matches being washed out with rain in Sri Lanka according to sources.

PCB has not released an official statement regarding this matter, Geo news disclosed a letter that was addressed to the ACC president and questioned the Super Four stage being held in Sri Lanka.

"The question again arises as to who is making these decisions unilaterally, without following due process and without consulting the host for the event," the letter read as quoted from Geo news.

Demanding a clarification over the matter the letter further read, "It is still not clear who has taken this decision and, in this regard, a clarification is demanded."

Pointing out the financial loss due to the scheduling of the tournament, the PCB said: "Who will be responsible for the loss of gate receipts to the PCB and the adverse impact on the ACC Event's brand value should the matches be rained out in Colombo? The ACC will have to take responsibility for the washed-out matches, incremental costs if any, and also reimburse PCB for the losses of gate revenue."

One of the major clashes that was ruled out due to rain in the Asia Cup was India against Pakistan. The arch-rivals entered the field for the first time since 2019 in the ODI format.

India posted a total of 266 in the first innings but rain washed out the second half completely. A similar situation occurred in India's clash against Nepal.

India and Pakistan will face each other once again in Colombo on Sunday.