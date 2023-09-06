It's provisional: England coach hints Brook's return to World Cup squad

England coach Matthew Mott indicated that Harry Brook, who was left out of England’s provisional squad for the ODI World Cup 2023, might make a comeback. He dropped the clearest of hints in his post-match interview after the hosts lost to New Zealand in the fourth T20 international to draw the series 2-2 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Tuesday, September 05, 2023.

"I don't think anyone doubts Harry's ability. He's an incredible player and he's shown that,” Mott told the official broadcaster Sky Sports. Just one day after this, on Wednesday, Brook was named in England’s ODI squad for the series against New Zealand as a batting cover. This might be a straw given to him to hold on and climb towards the final England squad for the World Cup.

Harry Brook has been added to our ODI squad to face New Zealand as batting cover #EnglandCricket | #ENGvNZ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 6, 2023

Great players respond greatly

Brook, since not being named in the provisional English World Cup squad announced on August 16, 2023, has scored a century and a half-century in five innings. But in his last two innings, which also coincided with two losses for England, Brook failed to go past the single digits. Nonetheless he has shown enough hunger and resolve feels Mott.

"What I've been most impressed by is his response since missing out and that's what great players do. There's a lot to play out before we pick that first XI against New Zealand in India and we've always said it's a provisional squad. Everyone will get a really good opportunity to show what they've got,” Mott said.