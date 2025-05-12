Virat Kohli, the most Australian non-Aussie cricketer ever: Greg Chappell

Australian batting great Greg Chappell feels Virat Kohli's Test retirement "marks the end of a thunderous era" in which he managed to "eclipse" the great Sachin Tendulkar in terms of making a cultural and psychological impact on India's cricketing identity.

Writing in his column for 'ESPNCricinfo', Chappell, a former India head coach said Kohli's over a decade long career in the format that began in 2011, was a "reign forged in grit, fire, and audacity." "It closes the chapter on the most transformative figure in Indian cricket since Sachin Tendulkar; perhaps Kohli even eclipses him in terms of cultural influence and psychological impact on India's cricketing identity," Chappell wrote.

"Kohli, the incandescent heart of Indian cricket for over a decade, did not just score runs. He redefined expectations, challenged conventions, and symbolised the self-assured, unapologetic India of the 21st century," he added.

The 36-year-old Kohli announced his retirement on Monday, declaring that he is walking away with a heart full of gratitude even though it was not an easy decision to make.

"Virat Kohli is the most Australian non-Australian cricketer we've ever seen," Chappell wrote.

"He was - a snarling warrior in whites, never giving an inch, always demanding more. Not just of his bowlers, his fielders or his opposition, but first and foremost, of himself," he said.

Chappell said Kohli's exit from Tests marks a "seismic shift in energy".

"There was a time when Indian cricket, particularly overseas, bore an air of respectful submission - playing with technical skill, yes, but often with psychological inferiority.

"That changed in stages. Sourav Ganguly gave Indian cricket a new spine. MS Dhoni brought ice-cold leadership and white-ball dominance. But Kohli? Kohli lit the fire. He tore the script and authored a new one, where India was not just competitive abroad but expected to win," he explained.

Crediting Kohli for single-handedly revamping India's Test approach as captain, Chappell described the aggressive right-hander as an exceptionally perceptive man.

"Where others reacted, Kohli anticipated. He saw innings before they unfolded. He lived the pressure before it arrived.

"Yes, Tendulkar was a genius. Yes, Dhoni was a master tactician and an ice-cold finisher. But in the grand reckoning of Indian cricket history, Kohli has been its most influential figure," he said.

"Why? Because he changed not just results but mindsets.