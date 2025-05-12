Home / Cricket / News / After every Test series, ...a little wiser: Anushka on Kohli's retirement

After every Test series, ...a little wiser: Anushka on Kohli's retirement

Anushka Sharma shared her heartfelt thoughts on Instagram, reflecting on the journey they've shared since 2011.

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
Following Virat Kohli’s announcement to retire from Test cricket, his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, posted an emotional tribute, celebrating his relentless dedication and love for the game. Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011, concluded his 14-year career with 9,230 runs and 30 centuries.  Anushka Sharma's heartfelt post for Virat Kohli
 
Anushka Sharma shared her heartfelt thoughts on Instagram, reflecting on the journey they’ve shared since 2011. In her message, she acknowledged not just Kohli’s numerous records, but also the silent battles he faced. “They’ll talk about the milestones, but I’ll always remember the tears you never shed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave to this game,” she wrote. 
    Anushka went on to praise her husband's growth throughout the years, noting that after each Test series, he emerged wiser and humbler. She concluded with a touching note, acknowledging his decision to retire on his terms, stating, “You've earned every bit of this goodbye.” 
ALSO READ: 'I am also a Virat Kohli fan,' says Indian Army DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai
 
Kohli's decision to retire was made just days after Rohit Sharma also bid farewell to Test cricket, leaving India with a significant leadership gap ahead of the English tour. Reflecting on his journey, Kohli shared his thoughts on Instagram, stating, “It’s not easy to walk away, but it feels right. It’s been 14 years since I first wore the Test cap, and this journey has tested me, shaped me, and taught me valuable lessons that I will carry forever.”
 
Over the course of his career, Kohli amassed 9,230 runs in 123 Tests, with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries, at an impressive average of 46.85. As captain, he led India in 68 Tests, achieving 40 victories — the most by any Indian Test captain. Kohli often spoke of his love for the format and the mental resilience it demanded.  He once described Test cricket as “the quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that stay with you forever.” In his farewell message, Kohli expressed his gratitude for the game and everyone who supported him along the way. “I will always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off.”
 
