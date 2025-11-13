Home / Cricket / News / PCB revises tri-series schedule with Zimbabwe, SL over security concerns

PCB revises tri-series schedule with Zimbabwe, SL over security concerns

Earlier, Lahore was scheduled to host five games of the event, including the final on November 29 but the three boards have agreed to hold the proceedings exclusively in Rawalpindi now.

Pakistan cricket team
Pakistan cricket team
Press Trust of India Rawalpindi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board has rescheduled the opening of a T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe from November 17 to November 18 besides making Rawalpindi the sole venue for the tournament owing to the visiting teams' security concerns in the wake of a suicide attack in Islamabad.

The second game of the seven-match rubber has also been postponed by a day to November 20.

"The decision to revise the schedule was made in consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), following mutual discussions to accommodate operational and match requirements," the PCB said in a statement after night of hectic negotiations to ensure that the Lankan players do not leave an ongoing ODI series midway.

The Zimbabwe cricket team reached Islamabad early Thursday morning amid tight security for what is being described as an "important preparatory platform ahead of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup", by the PCB.

The Sri Lankan cricket team will also continue with its bilateral tour of Pakistan and no player or official is planning to return home, according to its team manager, Mahinda Halangoda. 

Eight players had expressed concerns about continuing the tour after the terror attack in Islamabad, which left 12 dead and several injured. But after SLC spoke to them and gave them assurances, they have decided to stay for the assignment.

Halangoda said that no player would be returning to Sri Lanka.

"I can confirm that," he asserted.

A reliable source aware of the developments said it had taken massive behind the scenes efforts to convince the players that they would be safe in Pakistan and should continue playing the series.

"The Sri Lanka board President Shammi Silva and the Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan got involved and things are settled for now," he said.

PCB Chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said he was grateful to the Sri Lankan team for the decision to continue the Pakistan tour.

The PCB later announced a slight change in the schedule of the remaining two one-day games. The PCB announced that the two matches will now be played on Friday and Sunday in Rawalpindi, instead of the originally planned dates of November 13 and 15.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PCBPakistan cricket teamSri Lanka cricket team

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

