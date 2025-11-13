PCB revises tri-series schedule with Zimbabwe, SL over security concerns

The Pakistan Cricket Board has rescheduled the opening of a T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe from November 17 to November 18 besides making Rawalpindi the sole venue for the tournament owing to the visiting teams' security concerns in the wake of a suicide attack in Islamabad.

The second game of the seven-match rubber has also been postponed by a day to November 20.

Earlier, Lahore was scheduled to host five games of the event, including the final on November 29 but the three boards have agreed to hold the proceedings exclusively in Rawalpindi now.

"The decision to revise the schedule was made in consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), following mutual discussions to accommodate operational and match requirements," the PCB said in a statement after night of hectic negotiations to ensure that the Lankan players do not leave an ongoing ODI series midway.

The Zimbabwe cricket team reached Islamabad early Thursday morning amid tight security for what is being described as an "important preparatory platform ahead of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup", by the PCB. The Sri Lankan cricket team will also continue with its bilateral tour of Pakistan and no player or official is planning to return home, according to its team manager, Mahinda Halangoda. ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 1st Test playing 11, timings, live streaming Eight players had expressed concerns about continuing the tour after the terror attack in Islamabad, which left 12 dead and several injured. But after SLC spoke to them and gave them assurances, they have decided to stay for the assignment.