India vs South Africa 1st Test playing 11, timings, live streaming

After a successfull T20I assignment Down Under, Team India are all set to switch formats again and face World Test champions South Africa in a 2-match Test series with the 1st Test being played from November 14 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Shubman Gill and co. would be looking to do well on home soil at a venue which is hosting a Test match after 6 years.

Pant Returns, Reddy Misses Out

India have received a major boost with Rishabh Pant returning from the foot injury that sidelined him for three Tests. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter is set to replace Nitish Kumar Reddy in the playing XI that defeated West Indies in Delhi. Rising star Dhruv Jurel, fresh off twin centuries against South Africa ‘A’ in Bengaluru, is expected to feature as a specialist batter, a move assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate all but confirmed.

Buoyed by their recent World Test Championship (WTC) triumph, Temba Bavuma’s South Africa enter the opening Test against India, starting Friday, with renewed confidence and optimism. For the first time in years, the Proteas boast a well-rounded bowling attack, featuring a potent spin trio of Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, and Senuran Muthusamy, perfectly complementing their pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada. This balance has prompted curators to prepare a black-soil surface expected to assist both seamers and spinners without turning into a rank turner. Both teams also welcome crucial players returning from injury. Bavuma, hailed by coach Shukri Conrad as South Africa’s best batter, marked his recovery from a calf issue with a composed fifty for the ‘A’ team against India recently. In his absence, South Africa held Pakistan to a 1-1 draw last month and now aim to end their long winless streak in India, at the same venue where their post-apartheid cricket journey began in 1991

At this time of year, conditions in Kolkata are likely to aid movement through the air late in the day and offer some seam assistance each morning. While early turn might be modest, spinners could come into play from Day Three onward, setting the stage for a captivating contest between India’s established Test unit and the reigning world champions. ALSO READ: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings India vs South Africa 1st Test: Probable Playing 11 India Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada India vs South Africa 1st Test: Full squad India Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne.

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Live streaming and telecast details When will the 1st Test between India and South Africa begin? The first India vs South Africa Test will kick off on Friday, November 14. What will be the venue for the 1st Test between India and South Africa? The 1st Test between India and South Africa will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. What time will the toss for the 1st Test between India and South Africa take place? The toss for the 1st Test between India and South Africa will take place at 9 AM IST.