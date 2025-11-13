Home / Cricket / News / India vs South Africa 1st Test playing 11, timings, live streaming

India vs South Africa 1st Test playing 11, timings, live streaming

India have received a major boost with Rishabh Pant returning from the foot injury that sidelined him for three Tests.

IND vs SA 1st Test
IND vs SA 1st Test
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After a successfull T20I assignment Down Under, Team India are all set to switch formats again and face World Test champions South Africa in a 2-match Test series with the 1st Test being played from November 14 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Shubman Gill and co. would be looking to do well on home soil at a venue which is hosting a Test match after 6 years.
 
Pant Returns, Reddy Misses Out
 
India have received a major boost with Rishabh Pant returning from the foot injury that sidelined him for three Tests. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter is set to replace Nitish Kumar Reddy in the playing XI that defeated West Indies in Delhi. Rising star Dhruv Jurel, fresh off twin centuries against South Africa ‘A’ in Bengaluru, is expected to feature as a specialist batter, a move assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate all but confirmed.
 
Buoyed by their recent World Test Championship (WTC) triumph, Temba Bavuma’s South Africa enter the opening Test against India, starting Friday, with renewed confidence and optimism. For the first time in years, the Proteas boast a well-rounded bowling attack, featuring a potent spin trio of Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, and Senuran Muthusamy, perfectly complementing their pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada. This balance has prompted curators to prepare a black-soil surface expected to assist both seamers and spinners without turning into a rank turner.  Both teams also welcome crucial players returning from injury. Bavuma, hailed by coach Shukri Conrad as South Africa’s best batter, marked his recovery from a calf issue with a composed fifty for the ‘A’ team against India recently. In his absence, South Africa held Pakistan to a 1-1 draw last month and now aim to end their long winless streak in India, at the same venue where their post-apartheid cricket journey began in 1991
 
At this time of year, conditions in Kolkata are likely to aid movement through the air late in the day and offer some seam assistance each morning. While early turn might be modest, spinners could come into play from Day Three onward, setting the stage for a captivating contest between India’s established Test unit and the reigning world champions.
 
India vs South Africa 1st Test: Probable Playing 11 
India Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
 
South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada
 
India vs South Africa 1st Test: Full squad
 
India Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep
 
South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne.
 
India vs South Africa 1st Test: Live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the 1st Test between India and South Africa begin?
The first India vs South Africa Test will kick off on Friday, November 14.
 
What will be the venue for the 1st Test between India and South Africa?
The 1st Test between India and South Africa will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
 
What time will the toss for the 1st Test between India and South Africa take place?
The toss for the 1st Test between India and South Africa will take place at 9 AM IST.
 
What time will the 1st Test between India and South Africa begin?
The 1st Test between India and South Africa will begin at 9:30 AM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the 1st Test between India and South Africa in India?
The live telecast of the 1st Test between India and South Africa will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between India and South Africa in India?
The live streaming of the 1st Test between India and South Africa will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Rauf hits back at criticism: 'Players expected to perform like robots'

Rohit Sharma likely to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for match prep

BCCI's diktat for Rohit, Kohli: Domestic cricket must for ODI contention

PAK vs SL: Pakistan recover from early collapse to post 299/5 vs Sri Lanka

Topics :Shubman GillIndia vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamEden GardensTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story