Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

After a thrilling first encounter, Pakistan and Sri Lanka gear up for the 2nd ODI with momentum firmly on the home side’s side. In the opening match, Sri Lanka dominated the run-rate for most of their innings, but crucial collapses in clusters prevented them from posting a match-winning total. Wanindu Hasaranga led the fight with a valiant fifty, yet lack of support from the other end meant Sri Lanka couldn’t build partnerships at critical stages.

Pakistan’s pace spearhead Haris Rauf turned the tide with a spectacular triple strike, dismissing Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, and Nissanka in the space of ten balls, helping Pakistan seize momentum and put pressure on the middle order. While Sri Lanka tried to steady the innings with a few decent partnerships, another flurry of wickets ultimately proved costly.

Salman Agha's masterful century, supported by Hussain Talat, made the difference for Pakistan and highlighted the importance of big partnerships in the chase. As both sides head into the 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka will aim to bat deeper and convert starts into substantial scores, while Pakistan will look to continue their winning momentum. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI probable playing 11 Pakistan Playing 11 (Probable): Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf Sri Lanka Playing 11 (Probable): Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head stats Total matches played: 91 PAK won: 37 SL won: 53 No result: 1 Abandoned: 0 Squad of both teams: Pakistan squad: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live match time, PAK vs SL 2nd ODI free live telecast and streaming When will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI take place? The second match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place on Thursday (November 13). What is the venue of PAK vs SL 2nd ODI? Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, will host the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd One Day International on Thursday. What is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live toss time? The PAK vs SL 2nd ODI live toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.